‘Smart speaker’ shows potential for better self-management of Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes patients have access to an assortment of digital health tools, including mobile apps for iPhones and remote patient monitoring devices, all of which help them manage their blood glycemic levels. They can test at home, usually with a glucometer, then communicate that data to their care team via an app or web portal, by calling on the phone, or by waiting for an appointment.

But these monitoring tools assume a level of comfort with technology and sometimes math proficiency that many patients don’t have. And they all require something in short supply: clinicians.

Now, researchers from Stanford Medicine have created a voice-based artificial intelligence application that runs on a device already familiar to tens of millions of Americans: a “smart speaker,” commonly used to play music and check the weather. The app tells patients the correct insulin dose without requiring them to contact their doctor’s office or wait for an appointment.

“People simply don’t have that much access to care,” said Ashwin Nayak, MD, a clinical assistant professor of medicine. “We want to empower patients to do it themselves.” Nayak is first author of the paper based on the study, which was published last month in JAMA Network Open.

Participants in a randomized trial who used the system achieved optimal blood glucose levels far faster than the control group; they were also better about taking the prescribed amount of insulin at the time they were supposed to.

In addition, they reported lower levels of emotional distress related to their diabetes.