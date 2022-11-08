‘Gentle’ islet cell transplant cures mice of diabetes with few side effects, Stanford Medicine researchers say

Mice with diabetes appeared cured of the disease after transplantation of insulin-secreting pancreatic islet cells, according to a Stanford Medicine study. The animals’ immune systems were coaxed to accept the donated cells prior to transplantation through a three-pronged process that could be easily replicated in humans, the researchers said. No immune-suppressing treatments were necessary after the transplant to prevent rejection of the foreign islet cells.

“Clinically, the implications are very promising,” professor of developmental biology Seung Kim, MD, PhD, said. “There are many people with diabetes in the world who would benefit from receiving islet cells.”

The problem is that islet transplantation requires chronic immune suppression, most commonly with drugs, to prevent rejection. Methods for resetting and preparing a recipient’s immune system for transplantation have been developed to avoid this, but they typically include high-dose radiation and chemotherapy, which are too toxic for most people with diabetes.

“Our research suggests that it may be possible to use an unrelated donor and avoid the toxic pre-treatment methods that have been required,” Kim said.

Kim, who directs the Stanford Diabetes Research Center and the JDRF Center of Excellence, is the senior author of the study, which was published Nov. 8 in Cell Reports. Lead authors of the research are former postdoctoral scholar Charles Chang, PhD, and graduate student Preksha Bhagchandani.

“The publication of Dr. Kim’s work provides evidence toward a pathway to promote tolerance to transplanted islets without systemic immune suppression,” said Esther Latres, PhD, vice president of research at JDRF, a global funding organization dedicated to ending Type 1 diabetes.

The findings also have implications that reach far beyond diabetes. The technique, which builds on earlier work at Stanford Medicine, may open the door to a new type of organ transplant that doesn’t require an immunologically matched donor or years on immune-suppressing medication.

The dual-transplant approach

The trick is to perform two transplants rather than one. Years ago, researchers from Stanford Medicine including Samuel Strober, MD, professor of immunology and rheumatology, showed that replacing the recipient’s immune system with that of the organ donor — through a process called a blood stem cell transplant — prior to organ transplant ensures that the organ will be viewed as “self” and won’t be rejected by the body. (This is also the treatment for cancers of the blood and immune system, such as leukemia and lymphoma.)

But the high-dose radiation and chemotherapy necessary to kill the recipient’s blood stem cells exacts a heavy, potentially fatal toll, and often leaves patients infertile. It also sets the stage for the new immune system to attack other healthy tissues and organs that it perceives as foreign — a condition known as graft-versus-host disease.