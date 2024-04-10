‘Virtual biopsy’ lets clinicians analyze skin noninvasively

The next time you have a suspicious-looking mole on your back, your dermatologist may be able to skip the scalpel and instead scan the spot with a noninvasive “virtual biopsy” to determine whether it contains any cancerous cells. Similarly, surgeons trying to determine whether they have removed all of a breast tumor may eventually rely on an image captured during surgery rather than wait for a pathologist to process the excised tissue.

Stanford Medicine researchers have developed a method that uses lasers to penetrate tissue and create a high-resolution, three-dimensional reconstruction of the cells it contains. From this virtual reconstruction, they can make cross-sectional images that mimic those generated by a standard biopsy, in which a sample of tissue is sliced into thin layers and placed on a slide to be examined under a microscope.

The new method, published April 10 in Science Advances, could be used to noninvasively scan the skin for unhealthy cells as well as provide rapid results on biopsies taken elsewhere in the body. It could also provide more information than current diagnostic approaches.

“We’ve not only created something that can replace the current gold-standard pathology slides for diagnosing many conditions, but we actually improved the resolution of these scans so much that we start to pick up information that would be extremely hard to see otherwise,” said Adam de la Zerda, PhD, an associate professor of structural biology and the senior author of the article describing the method.