Our bacteria are more personal than we thought, Stanford Medicine-led study shows

The trillions of bacteria that call your body home — collectively known as the microbiome — appear to be unique to you, like a fingerprint. That’s one conclusion of a detailed study of the gut, mouth, nose and skin microbiomes of 86 people. Over the course of six years, the bacteria that persisted best in each person’s microbiome were those that were most particular to the individual, rather than those shared by the entire population.

“Our results underscore the idea that we each have individualized microbiomes in our bodies that are special to us,” said Michael Snyder, PhD, the Stanford W. Ascherman, MD, FACS Professor in Genetics and director of the Stanford Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine. “Your genetics, your diet and your immune system are all shaping this ecosystem.”

The new study, led by Snyder in collaboration with Jackson Laboratory biologist George Weinstock, who passed away in 2023, was part of the National Institute of Health’s Integrative Human Microbiome Project and was published March 12 in Cell Host & Microbe.

The research also found several correlations between the microbiome and health: For example, people with Type 2 diabetes showed a less stable and less diverse microbiome.

“We think that with insulin resistance, the altered lipids, proteins and other metabolites in your blood change what kind of nutrients are available for the microbiome and affect the growth of these bacteria,” said Xin Zhou, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in genetics and the lead author of the paper.

Long-term tracking

Scientists have recently gained an appreciation for the role of the human microbiome in health and disease. But the massive size of the microbiome — around 39 trillion microbes in an average person’s body — and the fact that it can constantly change make it difficult to study. Researchers have struggled to determine whether there is one ideal microbiome composition and whether altering someone’s microbes can alleviate disease.