Stanford Medicine scientists locate key brain circuit containing the seat of male libido

The brain’s hardwired housing for male mammalian sex drive, behavior and reward looks to be a one-stop shop.

Stanford Medicine investigators have mapped out a dedicated brain circuit in male mice that is tripped off by the presence of a female mouse, lighting the fires of sexual desire and inducing mating activity and the satisfaction derived from it.

“We’ve singled out a circuit in male mammals’ brains that controls sexual recognition, libido, and mating behavior and pleasure,” said Nirao Shah, MBBS, PhD, professor of psychiatry and of neurobiology and the senior author of a study describing the findings, published online Aug. 11 in Cell. Lead authorship is shared by postdoctoral scholars Daniel Bayless, PhD, and Renzhi Yang, PhD; and graduate student Chung-ha Davis.

The study showed that a male mouse’s determination that a stranger is female activates a brain center in the male that is the seat of libido. In turn, this activates downstream brain centers that carry out routine mating actions and induce pleasure — conditioning the male mouse to want to do it again when the opportunity arises.

In the presence of a willing female, this circuit’s activation can lead to resumption of mating even immediately after ejaculation.

Along with potential drug applications, the findings could lead to a deeper understanding of the innate differences between male and female mammals and of the forces driving human sexuality.

Mapping the mouse brain

In extensive experiments, the researchers used several state-of-the-art technologies to meticulously map the neuronal connections composing this circuit. To ensure that the behavior and brain activity of the mice in their experiments were not shaped by social influences, the scientists used adult virgin male mice who had not seen female mice after being weaned at 3 or 4 weeks of age.

Earlier work by Shah and his colleagues has shown that manipulating neurons projecting from a part of the amygdala (the seat of our emotions) called the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis, or BNST, to another brain structure called the preoptic hypothalamus could turn on and off male mice’s recognition of the sex of an unfamiliar mouse.

“We wanted to know exactly which of these neurons were talking to exactly which neurons in the preoptic hypothalamus once that recognition occurred,” Shah said.

In the new study, the team zeroed in on a small set of genetically distinct BNST neurons that are distinguished by the fact that they secrete a slow-acting peptide, or protein snippet, called Substance P. The scientists also tracked down another small set of genetically distinct neurons in the preoptic hypothalamus that had receptors for Substance P. The former set of neurons made connections with the latter set.