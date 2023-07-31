Inclusive All of Us data poised to transform research on LGBTQ health challenges, outcomes

A nationwide health research program that includes the collection of data on participants’ sexual orientation and gender identity is producing a powerful, unprecedented and long-awaited resource for researchers studying health outcomes and inequities in the LGBTQ community, according to a new study by Stanford Medicine researchers.

The researchers used data gathered by the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program to evaluate whether sexual and gender minority groups have a higher prevalence of anxiety, depression, HIV diagnosis and tobacco use disorder than cisgender straight people. These associations have long been observed but have been difficult to study due to the lack of reliable health data for LGBTQ people, who are estimated to make up about 9% of the U.S. population.

“When fully enrolled, the All of Us Research Program will be the largest data set of LGBTQ people in the world,” said associate professor of medicine Mitchell Lunn, MD. “It includes self-reported data as well as information from electronic health records and physical measurements that we know impact health, like weight and blood pressure. It is a powerful, rich and impactful resource for studying myriad questions about health and health outcomes for members of the LGBTQ communities.”

The goal of the program is to collect health data from at least 1 million people who reflect the diversity of the United States, allowing researchers to learn more about how biology, environment, and lifestyle impact health. Currently, 75% of participants identify with communities historically underrepresented in medical research, including racial, economic, rural, and sexual and gender minorities. The program has enrolled more than 650,000 people.

Rather than focusing strictly on this preliminary study’s findings, however, the researchers emphasize that their analysis serves primarily as a proof of principle for the data set’s utility. It allows them for the first time to tweeze apart the varying health outcomes of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minority people.

“We finally have the data to disaggregate the L from the G and the B and the T and the Q, and more, and to learn more about the unique health challenges of each group with a goal of providing better support and care for all,” Lunn said.

Lunn is a lead author of the study, which was published online July 31 in JAMA Network Open. Postdoctoral scholar Nguyen Tran, PhD, is also a lead author. Associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology Juno Obedin-Maliver, MD, is the study’s senior author. Lunn and Obedin-Maliver co-direct The PRIDE Study — a Stanford-based effort to gather data about the physical, mental, and social health experiences and outcomes of people who are LBGTQ.