Medical school graduates celebrate in person for first time in three years

“I can think of no act more radically hopeful and loving than your choosing to enter medicine,” keynote speaker Laurene Powell Jobs told Stanford School of Medicine graduates at the June 11 diploma ceremony.

“Your training has been a crucible difficult to imagine. Many of us may not appreciate the depths of the demands of standing in the breach between illness and health, between life and death, between a community and an onrushing virus,” said Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, an organization that uses philanthropy, investing and advocacy to accelerate progress on a range of critical issues including education, immigration, climate and health equity.

“So, on behalf of all your patients, and their friends, and their families, thank you. We are so very grateful.”

Celebrating together

Powell Jobs spoke at the school’s first in-person graduation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a sunny, 90-degree day, 266 graduates — including 23 returning graduates from the Class of 2020 and 16 from the Class of 2021 — gathered on stage in an outdoor tent next to the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning and Knowledge.

The students were earning doctorate degrees in biomedical sciences, medical degrees, and master’s degrees in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. Clad in graduation gowns and regalia, they also wore masks, a reminder of the ongoing pandemic that has defined much of their time at Stanford. Although the audience included proud parents, family and friends, some students felt the absence of loved ones.