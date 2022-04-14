Stanford medical students named Soros fellows

Three students at Stanford School of Medicine have been named members of the 2022 Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans.

The program annually supports the graduate education of 30 U.S. immigrants and children of immigrants. The fellows, chosen from a pool of more than 1,800 applicants, will receive as much as $90,000 each to cover the cost of their education.

The three Soros fellows:

Quenton Bubb, an MD/PhD student in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, was born in Brooklyn, New York, to parents who emigrated from Grenada. He earned his bachelor’s in biophysics from Johns Hopkins University and an MPhil in chemistry from the University of Cambridge. Bubb is researching cell therapies, seeking ways for patients to undergo hematopoietic stem cell transplantation without genotoxic conditioning.

Esther Elonga, an MD student, was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her family left for Uganda when she was 3. When Elonga was a sophomore in high school, the family resettled in Concord, New Hampshire. She attended Harvard College, where she studied chemistry and education. There she also conducted research into a rare disease called Mucin 1 kidney disease and the therapeutic effects of a newly discovered compound, BRD4780.

Tania Fabo, an MD/PhD student, was born in Hamburg, Germany, to Cameroonian immigrant parents, who moved to Massachusetts when she was 7. She went to Harvard College, where she majored in human developmental and regenerative biology. She was awarded the Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University, where she pursued an MSc in medical anthropology and in oncology. Fabo is researching the interaction of genes and the environment in colorectal cancer, focusing on environments that marginalized populations are exposed to.