Stanford Medicine launches Office of Child Health Equity

A team of Stanford pediatricians is launching an Office of Child Health Equity within the School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, with the goal of reducing childhood health disparities locally, statewide and nationally.

The office is being formed in response to growing inequities in children’s health, according to leaders in pediatrics at Stanford.

“We believe that pediatricians should be at the forefront of promoting health equity,” said Mary Leonard, MD, professor of pediatrics and of medicine, who holds the Arline and Pete Harman Professorship for the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics.

“Inequities exist in every aspect of a child’s environment, including the quality of their schools, the air they breathe, the water they drink and their access to health care — all with lifelong implications,” Leonard said. “The Department of Pediatrics prioritizes health equity as a core value and part of our mission.”

Children and families, especially those who are low-income and nonwhite, face a variety of new and worsening health challenges, said Lisa Chamberlain, MD, professor of pediatrics, who will lead the new office. Children are enduring more food insecurity and homelessness as a result of COVID-19 job losses, and reduced access to playgrounds and sports programs may have contributed to a rise in childhood obesity over the past 18 months. As climate change fuels a longer and more intense wildfire season, children in poorer households and school districts are more likely to be exposed to unfiltered, smoky air that exacerbates asthma. Research also shows that children with public health insurance often receive lower quality medical care than kids who are privately insured.

Chamberlain is the department’s associate chair of policy and community engagement and led the Pediatric Advocacy Program, a joint effort of the School of Medicine and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, that she founded more than 20 years ago. The new office will build on the program’s work and greatly increase the scope of activities, with permanent staff and plans to involve pediatricians from every subspecialty at Stanford Children’s Health.