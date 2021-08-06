Brain’s navigation center calls on mental state as well as physical environment, Stanford researchers find

Can you think of what you had for breakfast? Calling up this memory will almost certainly make you think of not only where you were at the time — perhaps sitting at your kitchen table — but also what was on your mind: reviewing your goals for the day, managing family chaos or perusing the latest news.

New research by Stanford Medicine neuroscientists suggests that the earliest stages of memory formation may incorporate awareness of our surroundings as well as the internal context — such as emotions or thoughts — that mark those memories.

The findings, published Aug. 6 in Neuron, could require an update to the common view in neuroscience that navigation was the original purpose of memory. According to this view, creatures evolved good spatial memories so they could retrace their steps to valuable resources like food, water or mates while avoiding sites where they encountered threats. The idea was that more subjective aspects of memory were layered on top of this foundation.

“Remembering our internal states seems fundamental to how we differentiate between the many different experiences that might take place in exactly the same location,” said the study’s lead author, Isabel Low, a doctoral candidate in neurosciences. “How do I distinguish the memory of eating breakfast in my kitchen this morning from all the other times I’ve been in that space this week, or even over many years?”

The brain's GPS

In their new study, Low and colleagues in the laboratory of Lisa Giocomo, PhD, an assistant professor of neurobiology, focused on an area of the brain called the medial entorhinal cortex, which has long been considered the brain’s GPS. Prior research has shown that entorhinal cortex neurons represent an animal’s location and orientation within a particular environment, creating a sort of “map” of the space through the activity of hundreds of neurons. As an animal moves between familiar locations, the neurons switch between these neuronal maps, potentially helping other parts of the brain’s memory circuits define distinct episodes in a continual stream of sensory experience.