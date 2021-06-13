Medical school’s graduates recall a momentous year

The 2021 graduates of the Stanford School of Medicine begin their professional careers at a time when the world is desperate for their expertise in fighting a pandemic yet painfully aware of disparities in health care.

“You are all leaving school and entering the clinic at an incredibly critical juncture,” said keynote speaker Michelle Williams, ScD, on June 12 at the school’s commencement, which, for the second year in a row, was held online.

Williams, the faculty dean of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, added, “The world needs you. The world needs you not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has certainly laid bare so many vulnerabilities in our society, but the world also needs you because of the increased momentum in the global movement for racial justice.”

Although Stanford University held an in-person ceremony outdoors on Saturday for all students earning doctoral, master’s and professional degrees, many of the graduates went online for their ceremonies. The medical school, exercising caution as COVID-19 cases ebb, held a virtual commencement to bestow 104 medical students, 82 doctoral students and 76 master’s students, including 27 physician assistant students, with their degrees.