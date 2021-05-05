Higher levels of nitrate in drinking water linked to preterm birth, Stanford study finds

Pregnant women exposed to too much nitrate in their drinking water are at greater risk of giving birth prematurely, according to a Stanford University study of more than 1.4 million California births.

Agricultural runoff containing fertilizer and animal waste can greatly increase the nitrate level in groundwater, which naturally contains a low level of the chemical.

“We found that higher concentrations of nitrate in drinking water during pregnancy were associated with an increased risk of spontaneous preterm birth, even at nitrate concentrations below the federal regulatory limit,” said Allison Sherris, a graduate student in the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources at Stanford. “That was surprising.”

The study, which published online May 5 in Environmental Health Perspectives, is the largest ever to connect nitrate exposure and premature birth. Sherris is the lead author. The senior author is Gary Shaw, DrPH, professor of pediatrics.

The research found that the risk of early preterm birth, in which an infant is born at least nine weeks early, more than doubled among women whose tap water had nitrate levels that exceeded the federal limit of 10 milligrams per liter compared with those whose tap water nitrate levels were less than 5 milligrams per liter. The risk was elevated by about half among women exposed to a moderate level of 5-10 milligrams per liter of nitrate in their water. Later preterm births, in which an infant arrives three to eight weeks early, were also associated with elevated nitrate, but the connection was less pronounced.

Early preterm births are fairly rare, composing less than 1% of all births, but are medically severe for affected infants. These preemies typically require long hospitalizations and can experience short- and long-term complications with vision, hearing, digestive function and neurological development.

“If we can prevent even a fraction of these births, that would be enormously beneficial,” Sherris said.

The federal safety limit of nitrate in drinking water was set after it was discovered that newborns drinking formula mixed with high-nitrate water can develop “blue baby” syndrome, in which infants’ blood carries too little oxygen. Both fetuses and young infants have a special oxygen-carrying protein in their blood called fetal hemoglobin, which is especially susceptible to damage by nitrate.