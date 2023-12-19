Engineered human heart tissue shows Stanford Medicine researchers the mechanics of tachycardia

That tracks with what doctors already know about tachycardia-induced cardiomyopathy — it’s mostly reversible. When a person’s heart rate slows back down, their heart tissue function returns to normal.

In another experiment, researchers induced tachycardia in a different group of engineered heart tissue. Then, after stopping stimulation, the team supplemented the tissues with NAD –– a molecule that supports energy reactions –– and saw the heart cells’ function recover more rapidly. The supplemented tissues had recovered 83% of their original function by the first day, while the untreated group showed little improvement.

To validate their findings, the team compared the engineered heart tissues with clinical human data and canine model data. “I was surprised by how well the engineered heart tissues mimic the real human hearts,” Tu said.

Uncovering the molecular switch

During tachycardia, the heart may struggle to pump blood to the rest of the body because the fast heart rate prevents the heart’s chambers from filling up and contracting fully. If it persists for several days or weeks, which can happen in severe cases, blood vessels stop supplying enough oxygen to the heart tissue and the rest of the body.

When beating normally, the heart uses fat as an energy source, but breaking down fats requires a lot of oxygen. Without oxygen, the heart’s fuel source switches to sugar in a process called metabolic rewiring. The fuel switch and hypoxia, or lack of oxygen, contribute to a decrease in the NAD/NADH ratio, a vital chemical duo that helps maintain the function of a protein in heart tissue known as SERCA.

“Varying levels of the SERCA protein act like a gas and brake pedal for a car,” Tu said. When researchers increase the amount of NAD, the heart’s gas pedal is thrusted, and the SERCA protein strengthens the heartbeat of the engineered cells. When decreased, the engineered heart tissues hit the brakes, making them beat more weakly.

By giving patients NAD through an off-the-shelf supplement or by IV injection, clinicians believe they can restore the chemical balance and accelerate a patient’s recovery.

Alongside a new possible supplement to help patients recover from tachycardia, the research demonstrates the importance of new methods to model disease. Last year, President Joe Biden signed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 into law, which removed the requirement for animal testing before human drug trials. “Now, there is more need for non-animal models to complement the animal models,” Tu said. “This work proves that it’s possible to model complex cardiac conditions using a universal non-animal model to study this disease and test possible therapeutics.”

This study was funded by the American Heart Association, the National Institutes of Health (grants K99 HL164962, K01 HL130608, R01 HL151345, R01 HL163680, R01 HL141371, R01 HL113006, R01 HL150693 and P01 HL141084), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.