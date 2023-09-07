Hypertension and anemia drive racial gaps in birth complications, Stanford Medicine-led studies find

Two common, treatable medical conditions — hypertension and iron-deficiency anemia —contribute significantly to racial disparities in childbirth complications, according to a pair of new studies from the Stanford School of Medicine.

The studies, which will publish Sept. 7 in Obstetrics and Gynecology, show that high blood pressure and anemia are more common in pregnant people from non-white racial/ethnic groups, driving higher rates of birth complications such as severe preeclampsia and hemorrhage in these populations.

The findings are important because racial disparities in severe birth complications have persisted even in places like California, where statewide quality-control projects have improved care for such complications.

“Clearly, just focusing on the bigger picture of birth complications and maternal mortality is not enough. We have to understand what drives the inequalities and tailor our interventions to them,” said Stephanie Leonard , PhD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology who led the study on hypertension.

Greater risk among minority women may reflect that they have less access to prenatal care, but it may also be linked to problems with previous medical guidelines for treating anemia and hypertension in pregnancy, according to the researchers.

Until 2021, recommendations for treating prenatal anemia differed by race, with Black women facing a higher threshold for treatment.

“There were different cutoffs by race and ethnicity that hadn’t been demonstrated to have biological plausibility,” said Irogue Igbinosa , MD, an instructor in obstetrics and gynecology and the lead author of the anemia research. The old guidelines had been developed by measuring anemia in different populations, noting that it was more common in Black women, then assuming — without evidence — that the discrepancy must be intrinsic to race rather than a reflection of social determinants of health.

Also, until 2022, the recommended threshold for hypertension treatment in pregnancy was higher than for non-pregnant individuals, out of concern that over-treatment of high blood pressure could be harmful to the fetus without benefiting the mother. However, recent studies have reversed this recommendation, demonstrating benefits for the mother and no harm to the fetus if hypertension is treated at a lower threshold.