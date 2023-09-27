Impact of genes linked to neurodevelopmental diseases found

Stanford Medicine investigators and their colleagues sifted through a jumble of genes implicated in neurodevelopmental disorders and identified dozens of disparate troublemakers with similar effects.

Because the method they used sorts defective genes by their function — or in this case, their dysfunction — the approach is likely to accelerate drug development for neurodevelopmental disorders.

Studies have implicated at least 500 genes in such disorders. But scientists have no idea exactly how defects in most of these genes impair brain function.

The research, which points the way toward creating order from this chaos, is described in a paper published online Sept. 27 in Nature. Sergiu Pasca, MD, the Kenneth T. Norris, Jr. Professor II of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, is the study’s senior author. The lead author is Xiangling Meng, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in Pasca’s group.

There are two main classes of neurons in the cerebral cortex: excitatory and inhibitory. Excitatory neurons fire impulses that activate other neurons, while inhibitory neurons’ firing blocks other neurons from firing. Inhibitory and excitatory neurons integrate to form circuits, shaping signaling activity in the brain.

In humans, as many as half of all cells in the cerebral cortex, the brain’s outermost and most recently evolved layer, are inhibitory. Scientists theorize that an imbalance in the number or function of inhibitory neurons compared with excitatory neurons might be at least partly responsible for autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

“If that’s true, you could find ways to alter the functional balance of these cells in the cortexas a therapeutic approach for these disorders,” Pasca said. But first, he wondered, how do you make sense of the enormous collection of genes that have been implicated in these conditions but whose impacts are largely unknown?

Does the existence of hundreds of genes associated with disease mean that there are hundreds of different types of neurodevelopmental disorders, each requiring a different remedy? Or might several different genes converge and lead to similar pathology, or some particular aspect of it?

“If it’s the latter, a cluster of gene defects that all produce a similar physiological deficit might be amenable to a single type of treatment,” Pasca said.

A new avenue of research

Until recently, there was no way to study early brain development in a human being. But Pasca, who is also the Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of the Stanford Brain Organogenesis Program, pioneered a technology that makes detailed exploration of the developing human brain possible. With special laboratory glassware; a combination of growth factors (substances that stimulate cell growth) and nutrients; and human induced pluripotent stem cells — or iPS cells, which can be generated from a simple skin biopsy — he can generate small clumps of neural tissue whose anatomical architecture and function closely resemble part of the brain, such as the human cerebral cortex. Pasca calls these clumps cortical organoids.