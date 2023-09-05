Normal body temperature is personal, Stanford Medicine researchers find

Most of us can recite 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit as the normal human body temperature, but it turns out there is no such thing. A new study by Stanford Medicine scientists found that normal body temperature varies from person to person, depending on their age, sex, height and weight, among other factors — and it fluctuates throughout the day.

The normal body temperature of a tall, underweight, 80-year-old man in the morning, for instance, could be nearly 1 degree lower than that of a short, obese 20-year-old woman in the afternoon.

“Most people, including many doctors, still think that everyone’s normal temperature is 98.6 F. In fact what’s normal depends on the person and the situation, and it’s rarely as high as 98.6 F,” said Julie Parsonnet, MD, professor of medicine and of epidemiology and population health as well as the George DeForest Barnett Professor in Medicine. She is the senior author of the study that was published Sept. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The researchers are hopeful that knowing when a person’s temperature is outside their normal range could be helpful in signaling disease and getting a jump on treatment.

A body temperature drop

In recent years, Parsonnet’s team has found that the average body temperature in the U.S. has dropped from 98.6 F by about 0.05 F every decade since the 19th century, likely due to better health and living conditions that reduce inflammation. They found that today’s normal body temperature hovers closer to 97.9 F.

The often-cited standard of 98.6 F stems from data published in 1868. German physician Carl Reinhold August Wunderlich took more than a million temperature measurements from some 25,000 patients. In fact, Wunderlich reported a range of temperatures in this group — noting that men and the elderly had lower temperatures than women and young adults, and that temperatures were higher in the afternoon. But it was the overall average, 98.6 F, that stuck in the general consciousness.