Renowned tumor suppressor has prominent role in tissue repair, Stanford Medicine study finds

Its critical role in tumor suppression is reflected in the fact that it is the most commonly mutated gene in human cancers. Attempts to develop new drug therapies based on p53’s function have been largely unsuccessful.

But the researchers’ findings suggest that cancer prevention may be just a side effect of p53’s real role as a master regulator of tissue repair.

Kaiser, Attardi and their colleagues studied laboratory mice engineered to develop lung cancers very similar to the most common type of lung cancer in humans. This type of lung cancer, called lung adenocarcinoma, is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. About half of lung adenocarcinomas have mutations in p53; people with these cancers often have a poor prognosis.



Lung adenocarcinomas originate from a type of cell called AT2 located in the tiny sacs that exchange oxygen for carbon dioxide in the lung. AT2 cells secrete the surfactants that keep the sac from collapsing; another type of cell in the sacs called AT1 cells facilitate the gas exchange that keeps us alive with each breath. When the lung sacs are damaged, such as by exposure to chemicals, AT2 cells divide to make more AT2 cells. Some of these AT2 cells also transition, or differentiate, into AT1 cells to repair the damage.

Kaiser, Attardi and their colleagues studied three groups of mice. One had a normal, or wild-type, version of the p53 protein; another was unable to make p53 at all; and the third had a mutant version of p53 that Attardi’s earlier studies had shown that, paradoxically, was even better at suppressing the development of pancreatic cancers than the wild-type protein. They coined the mutant p53 a super-tumor-suppressor.

They found that mice without p53 developed more and larger lung tumors when the cancer-associated protein was triggered than mice with wild-type 53, while animals with the super-tumor-suppressor developed fewer and smaller tumors than either of the other groups.

When the researchers compared the genes that were activated in each group of animals, they found that the wild-type p53 enhanced the expression of genes involved in lung development and in the differentiation of AT2 cells into AT1 cells. The super-tumor-suppressor was even better than the wild type at stimulating the expression of these genes.

In effect, p53 activates genes that shepherd the transitioning AT2 cells speedily through the green room; it also ensures their transition to AT1 cells happens smoothly and without time for them to cool their heels and become troublemakers. The finding isn’t just surprising — it also suggests new therapeutic options.

“This is a really specific differentiation program that is induced by p53,” Attardi said, “and it gives some clues about new clinical approaches for lung cancer. If we could find a treatment that would push these aggressive transitional cells into the AT1 cell fate, we might keep them from accumulating and perhaps developing drug resistance.”

The researchers are eager to build on this study and learn more about how p53 may affect tissue regeneration after injury in other tissues, as well as other ways it might influence the balance of cell types, or homeostasis, during an organism’s lifespan.

“We really want to understand more broadly how important p53 is in normal homeostasis of lung cells as people age, for example, or when they are recovering from lung damage due to infections with viruses like SARS-CoV-2 or diseases like pulmonary fibrosis,” Attardi said. “Is p53 important in all contexts? Does it play a similar role in other tissues? And how does its role in differentiation and repair integrate with what we already know about its role in DNA damage and the cell cycle?”

Researchers from the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology in Barcelona contributed to the work.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (grants CA009302 and CA197591), the National Science Foundation and a Stanford graduate fellowship.