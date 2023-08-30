Stanford Medicine-led study finds genetic factor fends off Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

The Stanford Medicine team combined dozens of medical and genetic databases collected from numerous countries — in Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and South and North America. All told, the databases included more than 100,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 40,000 with Parkinson’s disease. The scientists contrasted the incidence and age of onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s among people with DR4 versus those without it and found a roughly 10% risk reduction in those carrying DR4.

“That this protective factor for Parkinson’s wound up having the same protective effect with respect to Alzheimer’s floored me,” Mignot said. “The night after we found that out, I couldn’t sleep.”

The investigators also analyzed data from the autopsied brains of more than 7,000 Alzheimer’s patients and found that DR4 carriers had fewer neurofibrillary tangles — long, filamentous aggregates, composed largely of tau, that characterize Alzheimer’s disease — as well as a later onset of symptoms, than their non-DR4 counterparts. The presence of neurofibrillary tangles has been shown to correlate strongly with the condition’s severity.

Carrying DR4 also correlated with a later onset of symptoms in Parkinson’s patients, even though neurofibrillary tangles aren’t typically seen in that disease.

This study hints that tau, an essential player in Alzheimer’s, may turn out to also play some kind of role in Parkinson’s, Mignot said, although what that role may be is not clear.

A cell’s surface is its display window

DR4 is one among copious alleles of a gene called DRB1, which itself is one among many in a large complex of genes — called the human lymphocyte antigen complex, or HLA — that’s crucial to rendering cells’ inner contents visible to the immune system.

A cell’s outer membrane keeps the cell’s insides in and its outsides out. But that’s not all it does. It also serves as a display window, exposing fragments of the proteins inside it to the immune system.

Routine exposure of these fragments, or peptides — stand-alone snippets of chopped-up proteins — on the cell’s surface (its outer membrane) allows roving immune cells to peruse them. By inspecting cell-surface peptides, these patrolling immune cells can see if there’s anything funny going on inside — namely, whether any foreign or altered protein might reside in the cell, implying an infection or cancerous state, respectively.

Facilitating this window shopping are specialized proteins that can grab onto and encase all these peptides and display them on cell surfaces in a way that’s optimal for immune recognition. These specialized proteins are the products of the HLA genes.

Each of the numerous HLA genes comes in a vast variety of alleles. Each of us inherits a different collection of these alleles. Because different HLA alleles’ protein products bind to different sets of peptides, the assortment of peptides shows how immune systems vary from one person to the next.

When the immune system spots a surface peptide it thinks it’s never seen before, it can mount a powerful attack on any cell displaying that peptide on its surface. Now and then, the judgment turns out to be a case of mistaken identity. Autoimmunity is such a phenomenon.