In California, the pandemic hits Latinos hard

Black populations in California, who also face structural risk factors that put them at high risk of COVID-19 infection and mortality, had the highest death rates (65 per 100,000 people) among the racial/ethnic groups included in the study. During the timeframe of the study, there were 8,635 deaths among Latinos, compared with 5,330 among whites, 2,053 among Asians and 1,295 among African Americans.

“A particularly striking feature was just how concentrated our measure of risk exposure — households with an essential worker and insufficient space at home to self-isolate — was among Latino populations throughout the state, and the strong association between the risk exposure in these communities and the extremely high case rates,” said Jeremy Goldhaber-Fiebert, PhD, the senior author of the study.

“This is an important finding for this pandemic and has relevance for at-risk areas for future respiratory infectious disease pandemics,” added Goldhaber-Fiebert, an associate professor of medicine at Stanford Health Policy.

“The fact that Latinos in California are the majority racial or ethnic group yet have the worst COVID rates highlights that this is not just a small-population issue,” said Marissa Reitsma, a PhD student at Stanford Health Policy and co-lead author of the study with Anneke Claypool, who recently earned her PhD from Stanford in management science and engineering. “Across California, Latinos disproportionately face structural risks that put them at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, including the housing and occupation risks identified in our study.”

During the coronavirus shutdowns, Reitsma said, essential workers provided many services that allowed other people to shelter in place to avoid the epidemic risks—and many of those essential workers were Latinos who are paid an hourly wage and have no guaranteed paid sick leave.

Role of racism

The researchers noted that racism could have played a role in the burden the pandemic has placed on California’s Latinos. “Although analyses such as ours provide a powerful tool for understanding the epidemiology of the pandemic and for developing more effective interventions to control it, one limitation of this study and others like it is in understand the role of racism itself in contributing to disproportionate COIVD-19 burden among racial/ethnic groups,” the researchers wrote. They added: “Just because we did not analyze a definite indicator of exposure to racism in this study does not mean that such an association does not exist.”

The other Stanford co-author of the study was Joshua A. Salomon, PhD, a professor of medicine at Stanford Health Policy and senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

The research was supported by the State of California, the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence Foundation, Stanford’s Knight-Hennessy Scholars program, the Stanford Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship, the Stanford Clinical and Translational Science Award to Spectrum, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention though the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Stanford’s Department of Medicine also supported the work.