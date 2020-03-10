Older women with breast cancer may benefit from genetic testing

About 1 in 40 postmenopausal women diagnosed with breast cancer before age 65 have cancer-associated mutations in their BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, according to a study led by researchers at the Stanford School of Medicine.

The prevalence of the mutations in this group is similar to that of Ashkenazi Jewish women, whom the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force suggests should discuss their cancer risk with their physicians to determine if genetic testing is warranted. Currently, most guidelines don’t address testing postmenopausal women with breast cancer in the absence of other risk factors.

The finding is the first to suggest that postmenopausal women who have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer but who don’t have any hereditary risk factors, such as close family members diagnosed with breast cancer before age 50, may still benefit from genetic testing for inherited cancer-associated mutations.

Identifying women with inherited cancer-associated mutations, particularly in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, is important because some of the mutations also substantially increase the risk of other cancers, including ovarian cancer. Because these mutations are passed through families, knowing that a woman carries one of these mutations may encourage her healthy relatives to discuss their own risk factors with their doctors.

“There’s been a lot of controversy in the field as to whether every woman with breast cancer should receive genetic testing,” said Allison Kurian, MD, MSc, associate professor of medicine and of epidemiology and population health at Stanford, “in part because we didn’t know how prevalent cancer-associated mutations are in this largest subgroup of newly diagnosed people — that is, women who develop breast cancer after menopause without the presence of any known hereditary risk factors.”

Kurian is the lead author of the study, which was published March 10 in JAMA. Marcia Stefanick, PhD, professor of medicine and of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford, is the senior author of the study.

Cancer-associated variants

Unlike mutations that accumulate over time, specifically in cancer cells, germline mutations are inherited and are found in every cell of the body.