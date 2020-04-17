Stanford Medicine tests anti-viral drug for COVID-19

In early March, when patients with the coronavirus started arriving at Stanford Hospital, a team of infectious disease researchers at the university put their heads together and made a quick decision. Among the potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, their first choice to investigate was the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir. They jumped right in.

Within a week, Stanford Medicine had joined a number of other medical centers around the world in global trials sponsored by Gilead Sciences Inc., the maker of the drug, which is not yet approved as a treatment for COVID-19. By the end of March, the infectious disease doctors had enrolled 30 participants in two trials — one for severe and the other for moderately ill patients — who were receiving the drug intravenously. In addition, another group of Stanford scientists began enrolling participants in a similar, large-scale clinical trial of remdesivir, this one sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.

“We brought this on fast,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, clinical professor of infectious disease and co-principal investigator of the Gilead trials at Stanford. “We got everything together in a week and were ready to roll. This was record time. This type of thing normally takes two to three months to get on board.”

Worldwide push

During normal times, a phase 3 clinical trial — the final step in the process of drug approval — typically takes months of planning, after years of research, before it’s underway. But these aren’t normal times. With a fast-moving pandemic bearing down and no approved treatments available, researchers are, like everyone else, desperate for answers, and they have ramped up their efforts to find solutions. Remdesivir jumped to the top of the list of potential treatments in part because it was farthest along in the approval process, Subramanian said. By the end of February, as the virus spread in the United States, there were at least five clinical trials of remdesivir underway. China initiated the first two studies in February, followed later that month by the Gilead trials for severe and moderate patients and the NIH trial. By the end of March, Gilead had expanded to 100 testing sites both in the United States and abroad, and the NIH trial had expanded to 60 sites, 50 of those in the United States.

Gilead recently reported that it is expecting to have preliminary data from the study of severe patients by the end of April. The two studies in China, though, were halted due to lack of patients. “We urgently need a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19,” said Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a press release announcing the start of the NIH’s remdesivir trial. “A randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the gold standard for determining if an experimental treatment can benefit patients.” That same month, while speaking about the coronavirus, Bruce Aylward of the World Health Organization announced, “There’s only one drug right now that we think may have real efficacy, and that’s remdesivir.”

Why remdesivir

There are multiple reasons for remdesivir’s current reputation as a potential treatment for COVID-19, among them the anecdotal stories that have appeared in the media. While the drug is not commercially available, it is being used to treat patients with COVID-19 through a compassionate care program on a case-by-case basis, with approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In late January, reports out of Washington State that the first person in the nation diagnosed with COVID-19 had been treated with remdesivir, and recovered, made headlines. But scientists are quick to warn against basing treatment guidelines on anecdotal evidence and reports in the news media.

“We have had patients hospitalized at Stanford who got remdesivir under compassionate care guidelines,” said Stanley Deresinski, MD, associate chief of the division of infectious diseases at Stanford. “Some got better. Some got worse. At this point, we just don’t know. We hope to have results soon for remdesivir, and by then we should have another trial in the works for the next best thing.”