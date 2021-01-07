5 Questions: Kevin Schulman on encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in a politically polarized country

Another critically important piece is the power of personal stories to demonstrate the safety and importance of vaccination. If someone feels the vaccine is unsafe, tell them about someone in a similar situation who took the vaccine and is doing well. Frame the availability of the vaccination to certain groups as a mark of respect for their service to society, and use visible badges or bracelets to indicate to the public that you’ve been vaccinated because you’re a first responder, or a patient-facing employee, or an essential worker. Celebrate and normalize vaccination.

A former student of mine was the leader of the polio eradication efforts in Nigeria. To build confidence in rural villages, he would first take the vaccine himself in front of everyone. Then the village elders would take it, and then the elders’ children. Only then would the rest of the villagers take it. Our personal stories and examples are really important.

3. What are other things to keep in mind when speaking with someone who isn’t planning to be vaccinated?

Schulman: Be careful with numbers and statistics. It can be very challenging for many people to truly understand risks, odds ratios and other statistics that physicians are taught throughout medical school. Instead of talking about the rare risk of side effects, for example, convey concepts with analogies. If they want a guarantee that the vaccination will protect them from the disease, describe how the risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine is about the same as dying in a car crash. It’s not zero, but it’s very unlikely.

Another strategy in framing the need for vaccination is to find a common enemy, such as poverty, unemployment or the lockdowns we are now experiencing. Regardless of our political views or our beliefs about the virus, we all want those to end. Don’t talk down to them, or belittle them. Try to find a common ground.

Finally, it’s important to realize, as medical care providers, that we can’t be falsely reassured that everyone out there feels the way we do about the availability of vaccination. There are a lot of people who say they probably won’t or definitely won’t get the vaccine. But we need these people too. How can we reach and reassure these folks as well?

4. What can medical institutions like Stanford Medicine do to help in this effort?

Schulman: Creating a visible symbol of vaccination, like a wearable badge or a digital stamp for social media or Zoom meetings, can help spread awareness and excitement about the vaccine. It’s also important to gather and spread success stories on websites and across social media promoting the relief and increased freedom experienced by vaccine recipients. It’s clear that misinformation and reports of adverse events spread rapidly over platforms like Twitter and Facebook, so it’s important to actively combat those with positive, personal stories.

Finally, we also need to be aware of the many different communities we serve, and choose analogies and stories that are statistically appropriate and resonate with each audience and their cultural background. Taking note of what is most successful for each group, and sharing that information among our physicians, would provide a valuable resource when speaking to patients about vaccination.

5. Are efforts to achieve adequate vaccination rates for COVID-19 likely to be an ongoing challenge?

Schulman: Absolutely. It’s vital to be clear that we need to vaccinate somewhere between 80% and 90% of our population to stop the spread of this virus. Those rates may even be higher as the virus mutates and spreads more quickly. Until we get to that last mile, we are not done. This is not just a persuasive challenge but a logistical one. Even some people who are eager for the vaccine will not follow through unless it is easy and convenient to do so. As time goes on, we are going to have to do even more, not less. The last time we had a similarly urgent public messaging campaign was World War II, when we pulled out all the stops in terms of engagement of the whole population. Eradicating COVID-19 is going to take a communication effort of that scale to be successful.