Human biology registers two seasons, not four, study suggests

As kids, we learn there are four seasons, but researchers at the Stanford School of Medicine have found evidence to suggest that the human body doesn’t see it this way.

“We’re taught that the four seasons — winter, spring, summer and fall — are broken into roughly equal parts throughout the year, and I thought, ‘Well, who says?’” Michael Snyder, PhD, professor and chair of genetics, said. “It didn’t seem likely that human biology adheres to those rules. So we conducted a study guided by people’s molecular compositions to let the biology tell us how many seasons there are.”

Four years of molecular data from more than 100 participants indicate that the human body does experience predictable patterns of change, but they don’t track with any of Mother Nature’s traditional signals. Overall, Snyder and his team saw more than 1,000 molecules ebb and flow on an annual basis, with two pivotal time periods: late spring-early summer and late fall-early winter. These are key transition periods when change is afoot — both in the air and in the body, said Snyder, who is the Stanford W. Ascherman, MD, FACS, Professor in Genetics.

“You might say, ‘Well, sure, there are really only two seasons in California anyway: cold and hot,” Snyder said. “That’s true, but even so, our data doesn’t exactly map to the weather transitions either. It’s more complicated than that.”

Snyder hopes that observations from this study — of higher levels of inflammatory markers in the late spring, or of increased markers of hypertension in early winter, for example — can provide a better foundation for precision health and even help guide the design of future clinical drug trials.

One caveat, Snyder said, is that the team conducted the research with participants in Northern and Southern California, and it’s likely that the molecular patterns of individuals in other parts of the country would differ, depending on atmospheric and environmental variations.

The study was published online Oct. 1 in Nature Communications. Snyder is the senior author. Postdoctoral scholars Reza Sailani, PhD, and Ahmed Metwally, PhD, share lead authorship.

Spring-ish and winter-ish

The study was conducted in 105 individuals who ranged in age from 25 to 75. About half were insulin resistant, meaning their bodies don’t process glucose normally. About four times a year, the participants provided blood samples, which the scientists analyzed for molecular information about immunity, inflammation, cardiovascular health, metabolism, the microbiome and much more. The scientists also tracked the exercise and dietary habits of all participants.