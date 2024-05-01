Researchers create a bodywide map of molecular changes linked to exercise and health

Exercise. It’s associated with increased muscle strength, improved heart health, lower blood sugar and just about every other physical improvement you can name. But how does regularly puffing away on a treadmill, biking up a steep hill or going for a brisk lunchtime walk confer such a dizzying array of health benefits?

We’re now closer to finding out, thanks to a vast new study led by Stanford Medicine. Researchers conducted nearly 10,000 measurements in nearly 20 types of tissues to uncover the effect of eight weeks of endurance exercise in laboratory rats trained to run on rodent-sized treadmills.

Their results highlight striking effects of exercise on the immune system, stress response, energy production and metabolism. They uncovered significant links between exercise, molecules and genes already known to be involved in myriad human diseases and tissue recovery.

The study is one of a series of papers published May 1 by members of a multicenter research group meant to lay the groundwork for understanding — on a bodywide, molecular level — exactly how our tissues and cells react when we push them to perform.

“We all know exercise is beneficial for us,” said professor of pathology Stephen Montgomery, PhD. “But we don’t know much about the molecular signals that manifest across the body when people exercise, or how they may change when people train. Our study is the first to take a holistic, bodywide look at molecular changes, from proteins to genes to metabolites to fats and energy production. It’s the broadest profiling yet of the effects of exercise, and it creates an essential map to how it changes the body.”

Montgomery, who is also a professor of genetics and of biomedical data science, is a senior author of the paper, which published on May 1 in Nature. Other senior authors are Michael Snyder, PhD, the Stanford W. Ascherman, MD, FACS Professor in Genetics, and associate professor of medicine Matthew Wheeler, MD. First authors are former genetics PhD student Nicole Gay, PhD; former postdoctoral scholar David Amar, PhD; and Pierre Jean Beltran, PhD, a former postdoctoral scholar at the Broad Institute.

Additional papers by Stanford Medicine researchers include a related published report in Nature Communications investigating the effect of exercise-induced changes in genes and tissues known to be involved in disease risk as well as a paper published on May 2 in Cell Metabolism, which focuses on the effects of exercise on the cellular energy factors called mitochondria in various tissues. Montgomery is the senior author of the Nature Communications paper and postdoctoral scholar Nikolai Vetr, PhD, is its lead author. Instructor of cardiovascular medicine Malene Lindholm, PhD, is the senior author of the Cell Metabolism paper, and Amar is the lead author.