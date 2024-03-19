Medical students unseal their futures on Match Day

As the countdown clock ticked down, the Stanford School of Medicine class of 2024 milled about the Li Ka Shing Center with nervous energy — quite literally not knowing where they were going. Soon they would learn where they had matched for their residencies and which cities they would move to for the most advanced phase of their medical training.

Around the country, graduating medical students engaged in the same Match Day ritual. After dozens of applications and months of interviews, students and residency programs submit their preferences to the National Resident Matching Program, which uses an algorithm to make the optimal matches. The results are unveiled on Match Day.

“It’s such a privilege to recognize this incredibly distinguished class,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at Stanford University, offering a moment of reflection amid the excitement. “You bring such vibrancy, such intellectual rigor and passion to the work that you do, and that’s what makes it so meaningful for us as faculty and what makes our research and our patient care mission more meaningful as well.”

Not just MDs

In this year’s graduating class of 73 students, only 17 enrolled four years ago, in the early, uncertain months of the pandemic; 28 have been here for five years; and another 28 have called Stanford home for six years or more. Many will be collecting multiple degrees, including 15 MD-PhD students in the Medical Scientist Training Program. Altogether they matched in 20 specialties, ranging from orthopaedic surgery to psychiatry to radiation oncology.