Many Chicago children exposed to lead in tap water, study estimates

About two-thirds of children younger than 6 years old in Chicago are exposed to lead in their drinking water, according to researchers at Stanford Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The researchers developed artificial-intelligence models that made citywide estimates of the number of children under 6 living in homes with lead-contaminated drinking water. They also used simulation models to estimate the increase in the children’s blood lead levels from drinking that water. The findings were extrapolated from census data and 38,385 household lead tests collected from 2016 to 2023.

“After 150 days of exposure, our models projected that the amount of lead in their blood was around twice as high as it would have been if there hadn’t been lead in the water,” said Benjamin Huynh, PhD, assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins.

Of roughly 191,000 children younger than 6 in Chicago, about 121,000 were exposed to lead-contaminated tap water, the study estimates. The researchers determined that Black and Hispanic children were more likely than white children to live in homes where the water contained lead.

A paper describing the study was published March 18 in JAMA Pediatrics. Huynh, who began the research as a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford Medicine, is the lead author. The senior author is Mathew Kiang, ScD, assistant professor of epidemiology and population health at Stanford Medicine.

The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that no amount of lead in drinking water is safe; the metal is a potent neurotoxin and increases the risk of heart and kidney disease. For young children, inhalation or ingestion of lead can cause learning difficulties and developmental delays. Children younger than 6 are especially vulnerable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Children. Lead exposure also increases the risk of miscarriage and premature birth.