Researchers use ancient DNA to map migration during the Roman Empire

Throughout the thousand-year reign of the Roman Empire, disparate populations began to connect in new ways — through trade routes, economic and political collaboration, and joint military endeavors. Now, an international team led by Stanford Medicine researchers has used genetic material from ancient skeletons to assemble a detailed picture of travel and migration patterns during the empire’s height.

Their study, published online Jan. 30 in eLife, analyzed the DNA of thousands of ancient humans, including 204 who had not been previously sequenced. It showed just how diverse many areas of the Roman Empire were: At least 8% of individuals included in the study did not originally come from the area of Europe, Africa or Asia in which they were buried.

“Until now, we had to rely on the historical and archaeological record to try to piece together how the population was interacting and changing during this time,” said Jonathan Pritchard, PhD, a professor of genetics and of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences and one of the paper’s senior authors. “Now, we can add new details from a genetic perspective.”

Expanding geography

Previously, Pritchard’s group used ancient DNA to study the genetic diversity of people in and around Rome during a 12,000-year swath of history spanning the Stone Age to medieval times. They showed how the area rapidly grew more diverse around the time of the official founding of Rome, dated to 753 BCE.