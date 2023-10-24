Nurse practitioners as safe as physicians in prescribing medication for older patients, study finds

Researchers at Stanford Medicine have found that nurse practitioners are no more likely than primary care physicians to inappropriately prescribe drugs to older patients — a finding that could be useful for legislators, policymakers and regulators.

Driven by the need to expand access to primary care and curb costs, many states have given more autonomy to nonphysician providers. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia allow nurse practitioners — registered nurses with advanced degrees and higher levels of experience — to prescribe medications without physician supervision.

The study was published Oct. 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Johnny Huynh, a former Stanford Health Policy research assistant and now a doctoral student in economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, was the lead author of the study. Senior author David Studdert, LLB, ScD, a professor of health policy and of law, said the researchers focused on patients 65 years and older because Medicare data provides the best national perspective on prescribing quality and because a large share of all prescribed drugs are written for patients in that age group.

“Older adults account for a huge proportion of all prescriptions written,” Studdert said. “They are also especially vulnerable to adverse drug events from inappropriate prescribing.”

A large study

Prior studies comparing the prescribing performance of nurse practitioners and physicians have not detected inferior performance among the nurse practitioners. But these studies have been relatively small in scale and have had a limited focus, such as diabetes drugs.

The new study, of more than 73,000 primary care physicians and nurse practitioners, is by far the largest of its kind. The researchers analyzed the prescribing patterns of nurse practitioners and physicians in 29 states where nurse practitioners had prescriptive authority during the 2013 to 2019 study period. Using comprehensive data on medications prescribed to Medicare beneficiaries in those states, they calculated and compared rates of inappropriate prescribing to older patients by nurse practitioners and primary care physicians, defining inappropriateness according to the Beers Criteria developed by the American Geriatrics Society.