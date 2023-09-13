Stanford Medicine researchers find possible cause of depression after stroke

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression after suffering a near-fatal stroke. Fetterman’s case of post-stroke depression may be one of the most newsworthy, but it is far from rare: Around a third of all survivors develop depression.

Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have made inroads into understanding the link between stroke and depression. Using blood samples from 85 adults who had suffered a stroke, the scientists pinpointed a molecular signature of post-stroke depression. Many of the molecules seen in the blood of stroke survivors with depression were immune molecules, suggesting a link between immune activity in the brain and post-stroke depression.

The findings were published last month in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.

“We can now look at a stroke survivor’s blood and predict their mood,” said Marion Buckwalter, MD, PhD, a professor of neurology and of neurosurgery and a senior author of the paper. “This means there is a genuine association between what’s happening in the blood and what’s happening with a person’s mood. It also means that, down the road, we may be able to develop new treatments for post-stroke depression.”

More than stress

Despite the high number of stroke survivors who become depressed in the months and years after suffering a stroke, scientists have been unsure how stroke and mental health are linked. In some instances, having a stroke could set off stress-induced depression.

“There are certainly psychological impacts of stroke, and it’s not unusual for stroke survivors to have new stressors, like the worry about having another stroke or the burden on caregivers,” Buckwalter said.

But studies have shown that rates of depression are far higher in older people after a stroke than after other debilitating injuries. This hints at something else happening in the brain, and researchers have theorized that changes triggered by a stroke could make patients more prone to depression.