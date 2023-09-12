Leaders discuss AI, equity, aging and cancer at first Big Ideas in Medicine conference

Leaders in medicine, business and technology gathered at Stanford School of Medicine’s Li Ka Shing Center for Learning and Knowledge Sept. 9 and 10 for the inaugural Big Ideas in Medicine conference. Eighteen speakers addressed the most critical concerns and opportunities for medicine in the coming years including artificial intelligence, health equity, oncology, and aging and longevity.

Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine, kicked off the event, welcoming participants and speakers. Minor said he hoped bringing leaders together at Stanford Medicine would foster greater interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation — helping make big ideas even bigger and more impactful.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to do what we are doing. The work done by many of you in this room and others around the university, around the world, is going to underlie success that we have in the future,” Minor said.

David Rhew, MD, vice president of health care at Microsoft, delivered the keynote address. Rhew focused on the need to develop guardrails for AI tools in medical settings, such as preventing AI programs that interface with health data from sharing patient information. Rhew also advocated for large institutions to create best practices for open-source AI developers and to focus on the most low-risk, high-reward opportunities when integrating AI.

AI and big data

Ilana Yurkiewicz, MD, a clinical assistant professor of primary care and population health, spoke on the need for better organization of medical record data. Yurkiewicz compared the length of the typical patient’s medical record to the 700-plus pages of Charles Dickens’s Bleak House but with all the pages ripped out, mixed up and lost. The burden of this data mess, Yurkiewicz said, has led to nearly half of clinicians reporting burnout. Yurkiewicz proposed the most beneficial use of AI would be to organize medical recordkeeping.

Jonathan Chen, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of biomedical informatics, told participants that there was no point in hand-wringing over the dangers of AI in medicine because Pandora’s box has already been opened — patients and even medical residents are already using ChatGPT as a reference tool. Chen said he fully expects people to receive therapy from automated bots in the near future, not necessarily because bots are better, but because of a continuing shortage of clinicians. Chen invited participants to reconsider their preconceptions about bots.

“Is a computer smarter than a human? That’s the wrong question to ask. Let’s combine the best AI software, the best human hardware; and together we’re going to deliver better health care than either would alone,” Chen said.