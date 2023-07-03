Screening during IVF for inherited diseases greatly reduces costs of care

For prospective parents who are carriers of many inherited diseases, using in vitro fertilization along with genetic testing would significantly lower health care expenditures, according to researchers at Stanford Medicine.

Preimplantation genetic diagnostic testing during IVF, or PGD-IVF, is being used to screen for single-gene defect conditions such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and Tay-Sachs disease, along with nearly 400 others.

The problem is that the high cost of IVF — and the lack of coverage by all but one state Medicaid program, that of New York — makes it unavailable to millions of people at risk. The majority of private employer health benefit plans also do not cover IVF.

“We have the capability to prevent these diseases with advances in prenatal genetic diagnostic testing combined with IVF,” said Kevin Schulman, MD, director of the Clinical Excellence Research Center at Stanford Medicine. “But many benefit designs, especially for public programs such as Medicaid, have not kept pace with these advances.”

Although there is a reluctance to add IVF as a benefit to address infertility alone, PGD-IVF would offer insurance organizations a cost-saving intervention when compared with the lifetime costs of care for patients with a single-gene-defect disease.

Stanford researchers set out to demonstrate what that cost savings would be. A paper based on their findings was published in the June 13 issue of Health Affairs Forefront.