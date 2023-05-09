Video distraction helps kids undergo cancer radiotherapy, Stanford Medicine-led study finds

For many children, “zoning out” to a favorite video is a better option, the researchers found — especially given that children may need up to 35 sessions of radiation treatment, usually delivered five days a week for multiple weeks.

“We think, for kids and their families, the experience over those weeks of treatment really matters,” Hiniker said.

Biggest gains for the smallest kids

To receive radiotherapy, the patient lies on a treatment table while beams of radiation are directed at their tumor. Depending on the tumor’s location, the patient may be fitted with a device that’s attached to the table to prevent them from moving the body part being treated.

The researchers tested a video-viewing setup developed at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health. It consists of a wireless projector attached to the table behind the child and a thin, radiation-permeable plastic screen, which is mounted where the child can see it while receiving treatment. The viewing screen does not significantly affect the radiation dose.

With video distraction instead of anesthesia, children did not have to fast overnight before radiation treatments, which meant they could schedule the treatment at different times of the day, not just in the early morning. Each patient selected the videos they wanted to watch, typically children’s shows available on a streaming service. A parent could accompany the child into the treatment room and stay until the child was positioned on the table and began watching their chosen video.

With video distraction, 78% of children in the study could hold still through at least one 10- to 30-minute radiotherapy session without anesthesia. Prior studies found that less than half of kids aged 3 to 10 could tolerate radiotherapy without anesthesia. Children in the study received a median of 28 treatment sessions and avoided anesthesia for a median of 20 sessions each. All 10 cancer treatment centers succeeded at delivering video distraction, meaning at least half of their patients were able to avoid anesthesia.

Success with video distraction depended partly on the child’s age: Among children who were 3 or 4 years old, 55% avoided anesthesia, while the rates for 5- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds were 81% and 85%, respectively.

The gains from using video distraction were greatest in 3- and 4-year-olds, Hiniker said. Without distraction, other studies had found that fewer than 10% of children in this age group could avoid anesthesia.

“For the littlest patients, it can make the most difference,” she said.

If we can get them engrossed in paying attention to something, such as a video they enjoy, that really helps.

The researchers also measured quality of life with standardized questionnaires given to parents of all patients, and also to patients aged 5 to 10 years. For children aged 5 to 7, both patients and their parents reported that patients’ total quality of life and physical appearance improved, and treatment anxiety declined, over the course of radiation therapy. Treatment anxiety also significantly declined in 8- to 10-year-olds. Anxiety scores decreased more for children who succeeded in using video distraction than for those who needed anesthesia.

Avoiding anesthesia also reduced the cost of the children’s treatments. Prior research estimated that a typical anesthesia charge for a six-week course of pediatric radiotherapy was $50,000, or around $1,667 per treatment session. The researchers estimate that the cost savings from avoiding anesthesia in the current study are about $2.3 million. The one-time cost for installing the video distraction system at a medical facility is about $500, Hiniker said.