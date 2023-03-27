Asthma, eczema are associated with higher risk of osteoarthritis, Stanford-led research finds

Stanford Medicine scientists and their colleagues have found that having asthma or eczema increases the likelihood of developing osteoarthritis — signaling that there may be an allergic pathway that can be targeted with existing drugs.

“Our findings provide the foundation for future interventional studies that could identify the first treatment to reduce the progression of osteoarthritis,” said Matthew Baker, MD, an assistant professor of immunology and rheumatology. Baker is the first author of a research paper, published March 27 in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, that describes the connection.

Osteoarthritis is widespread, affecting more than 50 million people in the U.S. with no known treatment that can prevent its progression. The condition can require expensive joint replacement surgeries, lead to disabilities and significantly affect quality of life. Its burden on the health care system continues to rise, said Baker, with an aging population and higher rates of obesity.

Bucking a common misconception

Scientists previously thought that osteoarthritis developed from the wear and tear of cartilage. But William Robinson, MD, PhD, the James W. Raitt, MD, Professor and senior author of the paper, found inflammation in the tissue of people with arthritis.

Robinson found that mast cells, activated by a foreign-invader-detector antibody called IgE, release histamine and tryptase, which are key factors that contribute to allergic inflammation. Tryptase, particularly, appears to play a key role in exacerbating osteoarthritis. The study was published in 2019.

Because it appeared that osteoarthritis was caused by allergic inflammation, Baker and the other researchers decided to study insurance claims data to retroactively track those with atopic disease, in which a person develops an exaggerated immune response to otherwise harmless substances. They focused on asthma and eczema.