Stanford Medicine clinical trial goals: Meet long COVID head-on, treat it and defeat it

Who gets it? “In our clinic, about two-thirds of our patients are women,” Geng said. There are indications that newer strains impose a lower risk of patients ending up with long COVID. Some evidence suggests that the severity of initial symptoms is predictive and that vaccination is protective. But even people who initially had a mild case can get long COVID; vaccinated people, too, have some risk.



“The only guarantee is not getting COVID,” Geng said.

Six of long COVID’s most common symptoms are fatigue, cognitive difficulties (“brain fog”), body aches, shortness of breath, cardiovascular symptoms such as palpitations, and gastrointestinal problems. Having any of these symptoms, more than one month after testing positive for COVID-19, earns you a long-COVID diagnosis, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It could also get you into a clinical trial. Stanford Medicine is one of 15 designated sites for a set of upcoming large government-funded clinical trials focused on long COVID. Plus, Stanford School of Medicine scientists are conducting a solo, single-site clinical trial to see if they can kick long COVID to the curb.

Both trials are recruiting participants.

The “right treatment” for long COVID depends on what’s causing it. “We’re trying to understand underlying mechanisms and biology,” Utz said.

One theory holds that the virus is lingering in reservoirs in the body that the immune system doesn’t easily reach. The virus can either mount an active comeback or leave enough residual viral material floating around (or stuck to cell surfaces) to keep the immune system revved up to the point of exhaustion, rendering the patient vulnerable to other infections.

Another theory is that during acute COVID, the immune system is so busy fighting off SARS-CoV2 that it can’t suppress the resurgence of quiescent microbial invaders: for example, Epstein-Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis. Viruses such as Epstein-Barr hide out inside a healthy person’s organs, waiting to emerge when the beleaguered immune system lets its guard down.

Long COVID could also reflect residual effects of damage the initial infection inflicted on a person’s lungs, brain or you name it. SARS-CoV-2 can damage the cells that line all of our blood vessels, leading to ill effects in practically any organ. This could also spur the formation of traveling microscopic blood clots that, in principle, can lodge anywhere in the body.

Another possibility, with evidence to back it up: The virus tricks the body into attacking its own tissue or secretions. Utz has found meaningful increases in blood levels of autoantibodies among people who’ve contracted severe COVID-19. Antibodies are proteins certain immune cells produce as weapons to disable invading pathogens. Autoantibodies are antibodies that target our own innocent tissues or signaling substances immune cells secrete to communicate with one another — a possible step toward autoimmunity.

To the rescue

In the first week of December 2020, Utz attended a two-day Zoom workshop on long COVID convened by Anthony Fauci, MD, then the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. There, several patients described what they were going through.