Stanford Medicine-led study finds heart shape can predict cardiac disease

A machine learning-aided study on heart shape, led by a researcher at Stanford Medicine, found that sphericity — or roundness — seems to occur more commonly in healthy hearts than previously believed but can also act as a genetic indicator of cardiac problems that lie ahead.

Doctors have long known that a rounder heart, like the one made symbolically popular throughout modern civilization and celebrated with the ubiquitous Valentine’s Day heart shape, actually depicts an organ under duress. But that detail has typically been studied only after the onset of a cardiac condition.

“Most people who practice cardiology are well aware that after someone develops heart disease, the heart will look more spherical,” said Shoa Clarke, MD, PhD, preventive cardiologist and an instructor in the Stanford School of Medicine’s departments of medicine and pediatrics.

Artificial intelligence allowed the researchers to demonstrate at scale that hearts come in all shapes, including more full and round, even before a troubling clinical diagnosis — and those details can offer important health clues, they maintain.

The study, which was published March 29 in Med, revealed new details about the genetic underpinnings of cardiomyopathy, which includes conditions such as heart arrhythmia, known as atrial fibrillation, and congestive heart failure. In atrial fibrillation, the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular way; in congestive heart failure, the heart can’t pump enough blood.

Clarke and David Ouyang, MD, of the Smidt Heart Institute of Cedars-Sinai, were senior authors on the study; Milos Vukadinovic, a bioengineering student at UCLA, was the lead author.

Clarke and Ouyang landed upon heart shape after clinical experience showed “variability in the shape and morphology, even when all the standard metrics seem normal,” Clarke said.

They wondered if shape is an important predictive variable of heart health well before a clinical diagnosis. Using images from the UK Biobank, the researchers measured the left-ventricle sphericity of 38,897 otherwise healthy hearts.

They focused on the left ventricle, which is normally cone-shaped, because it is the core part of the muscle, doing the heart’s mechanical heavy lifting, and is especially susceptible to damage. As the pumper of blood throughout the body, it can dilate and become wider or more round over time.

First the researchers used biobank data to show that increased sphericity is a risk factor for developing cardiomyopathy, atrial fibrillation or heart failure, finding that a small increase in roundness was associated with a 47% increase in developing those conditions up to 10 years later.

Then they looked at biobank participants’ health records, studying the genetic markers of both sphericity and those cardiac conditions, and discovered an overlap.

They concluded that intrinsic disease of the heart muscle — meaning damage not suffered during a heart attack — triggered sphericity in the left ventricle, even before heart disease has made itself known.