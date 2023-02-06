Child abuse reports by medical staff linked to children’s race, Stanford Medicine study finds

Black children are over-reported as suspected victims of child abuse when they have traumatic injuries, even after accounting for poverty, according to new research from the Stanford School of Medicine.

The study, which drew on a national database of nearly 800,000 traumatic injuries in children, appears in the February issue of the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. It also found evidence that injuries in white children are under-reported as suspected abuse.

The study highlights the potential for bias in doctors’ and nurses’ decisions about which injuries should be reported to Child Protective Services, according to the researchers. Medical caregivers are mandated reporters, obligated to report to CPS any situations in which they think children may be victims of abuse. Because caregivers rarely admit to injuring their children, such reports rely in part on providers’ gut feelings, making them susceptible to unconscious, systemic bias.

Bias can harm both Black and white children, said senior study author Stephanie Chao, MD, assistant professor of surgery at Stanford Medicine. The study’s lead author is Modupeola Diyaolu, MD, a resident in general surgery at Stanford Medicine.

“If you over-identify cases of suspected child abuse, you’re separating children unnecessarily from their families and creating stress that lasts a lifetime,” Chao said. “But child abuse is extremely deadly, and if you miss one event — maybe a well-to-do Caucasian child where you think ‘No way’ — you may send that child back unprotected to a very dangerous environment. The consequences are really sad and devastating on both sides.”

Distinguishing race and poverty

Racial disparities in reporting child abuse have been documented before, but prior studies have not controlled well for poverty, which is a risk factor for abuse. Some experts argue that disproportionate reporting of injured Black children as possible abuse victims reflects only that their families tend to have lower incomes, not that medical professionals are subject to bias. Chao’s team wanted to clarify the debate.

The new study drew on data from the National Trauma Data Bank, which is maintained by the American College of Surgeons. The researchers studied records of nearly 800,000 traumatic injuries that occurred in children ages 1 to 17 from 2010 to 2014 and from 2016 to 2017. Of these injuries, 1% were suspected to be caused by abuse, based on medical codes used to report different types of abuse. The researchers controlled their findings for whether children had public or private insurance as a marker for family income.

Suspected victims of child abuse were younger (a median age of 2 versus 10 years), more likely to have public insurance (77% versus 43%) and more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (68% versus 48%) than the general population of children with traumatic injuries. Suspected child abuse victims also were 10 times as likely as the general population of children with traumatic injuries to die of their injuries in the hospital, with 8.2% of suspected abuse victims versus 0.84% of all children with traumatic injuries dying during hospitalization.