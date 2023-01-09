Brain wiring explains why autism hinders grasp of vocal emotion, says Stanford Medicine study

Children with autism often struggle to identify emotional cues in other people’s voices because of differences in the wiring and function of a key social center in their brains, according to a new study from the Stanford School of Medicine.

The findings, published online Jan. 9 in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, offer an explanation for the neurological origin of a key social challenge in autism. They also provide clues as to the type of therapy that might help, according to the researchers.

“Children typically learn to map certain sounds in people’s voices onto particular emotions,” said the study’s co-lead author, Daniel Abrams, PhD, clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford Medicine.

“If Mom or Dad is unhappy, a little kid will know that before understanding all the words,” Abrams said, noting that young children recognize slow, low-pitched speech as showing sadness. “But kids with autism have trouble mapping vocal features onto emotion. Before this study, we didn’t know why the brains of people with autism have a roadblock for identifying and recognizing these vocal cues.”

Abrams shares lead authorship of the study with Simon Leipold, PhD, who was a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford Medicine when the research was conducted. Leipold is now a postdoctoral scholar at the Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behavior at Radboud University in the Netherlands. The study’s senior author is Vinod Menon, PhD, the Rachael L. and Walter F. Nichols, MD, Professor and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

Cues that connect us

Autism is a developmental disorder that affects 1 in 54 children and is characterized by challenges with social communication, sensory aberrations, stereotypic behaviors and restricted interests.

Prior research into social communication in autism focused mostly on how people with autism interpret facial expressions. But vocal prosody — the technical name for emotional cues in voices — may be an even more important signal of others’ feelings, the researchers said.

“These are some of the most elemental cues between parent and child, and between peers or adult partners,” Menon said. “They help us decode others’ mental and emotional states and are crucial for successful social interactions.”