Diabetes drug may reduce coronary artery disease in those with 'Asian glow'

About a third of people of East Asian descent have a genetic variant that leads to “Asian glow,” a distinctive red flushing that appears after drinking alcohol. It’s due to the body’s inability to rid itself of acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of metabolizing alcohol.

The variant causes more harm than embarrassment at a cocktail party. Deficiency in aldehyde dehydrogenase, an enzyme that converts acetaldehyde into acetate (which the body harmlessly excretes) significantly increases the risk of coronary artery disease for the world’s estimated 540 million people who carry the variant, especially for those who drink.

A study led by Stanford Medicine, published Jan. 25 in Science Translational Medicine, demonstrates that ALDH2 deficiency can damage the cells that line the inside of blood vessels. This damage goes a long way toward explaining the association between the condition and high rates of coronary artery disease, said Joseph Wu, MD, PhD, professor of cardiovascular medicine and of radiology, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, and senior author of the study.

The researchers also identified a widely available antidiabetic drug that may protect against damage to the endothelial cells of those with ALDH2 deficiency who consume alcohol.

A less effective enzyme

Those with the genetic mutation causing ALDH2 deficiency produce a slightly different enzyme, ALDH2*2. The variant is much less effective at getting rid of acetaldehyde, which can accumulate and cause harm including genetic mutations; liver damage; increased cancer risk; and, according to the study, damage to endothelial cells that line blood vessels, leading to vascular dysfunction.

“We suspected that the harm to endothelial cells was causing the coronary artery disease, but the mechanism was still unknown,” said Wu, the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor. He set out with his colleagues to discover how ALDH2 deficiency harms these cells and if it’s possible to interrupt that process.

In search of links between heart disease and genetic markers, the researchers first conducted a genome-wide search of data from BioBank Japan. They discovered that the gene variant causing ALDH2 deficiency had a strong association with coronary artery disease.