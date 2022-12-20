New blood test to identify infections could reduce global antibiotic overuse

In developing countries, most antibiotic prescriptions are not only pointless — an estimated 70% to 80% of them are given for viral infections, which the medications don’t treat — they’re also harmful, as overuse of antibiotics accelerates antibiotic resistance.

A similar problem exists in the United States, where an estimated 30% to 50% of antibiotic prescriptions are given for viral infections.

Now, a new gene expression-based test developed by Stanford Medicine researchers and their colleagues could allow doctors around the world to quickly and accurately distinguish between bacterial and viral infections, thereby cutting down on antibiotic overuse. The test is based on how the patient’s immune system responds to an infection.

It is the first such diagnostic test validated in diverse global populations — accounting for a wider range of bacterial infections — and the only one to meet the accuracy targets set by the World Health Organization and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to address antibiotic resistance.

Those targets include at least 90% sensitivity (correctly identifying true positives) and 80% specificity (correctly identifying true negatives) to distinguish bacterial and viral infections.

The new test is described in a paper published Dec. 20 in Cell Reports Medicine.

“Antimicrobial resistance is continuously rising, so there has been a lot of effort to reduce inappropriate antibiotic usage,” said Purvesh Khatri, PhD, associate professor of medicine and biomedical data science, and the senior author of the paper. “Accurately diagnosing whether a patient has a bacterial or viral infection is one of the biggest global health challenges.”

Existing methods include growing the pathogen in a petri dish, which takes several days, or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which requires knowing the specific pathogen to look for.

That’s why in many cases, “Doctors prescribe antibiotics empirically,” Khatri said. “They say, ‘We’re going to give you an antibiotic and if you get better, you had a bacterial infection. If you don’t, you have a viral infection, and we’ll stop the antibiotic.’”

Ask the immune system

The test is one of a new crop of diagnostic tests that look at the host response — that is, how the patient’s immune system is reacting — to identify the type of infection. They measure the expression of certain genes involved in the host’s immune response.

“The immune system has been doing this for millions of years, constantly learning what is bacteria, what is virus and how to respond to it,” Khatri said. “Instead of looking for the bug itself, we can ask the immune system.”