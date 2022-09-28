‘Black boxes’ in Stanford Hospital operating rooms aid training and safety

He hoped then to develop a way to put the system to work in the real world, but it would be years before technology made that possible.

In 2006, Grantcharov moved to the University of Toronto and began working with a group of engineers, designers and researchers on a black box for the OR. Within a few years, they installed their first prototype in a hospital in downtown Toronto.

“We started seeing things that we’d never seen before,” he said. “Things that mattered to our performance, like how we communicate, how we treat each other in the operating room, what distracts us, what kind of technology we use.”



The more data they collected, the more opportunities they found for improvement. Unlike an airplane black box, the purpose of this technology is not so much to replay adverse events as it is to understand all the factors that could lead to harm and to minimize those risks, Grantcharov said.

One of the surprising initial findings from the system, now installed in about a dozen hospitals around the country, is how much distraction there is in a modern operating room, Grantcharov said — constant opening and closing of doors, machine alarms, questions and side conversations. But once noted, they can be mitigated.

Objective metrics

The black box isn’t a physical box, but a system of sensors and data recorders that blend into the operating room. “You don’t see it,” he said. “We intentionally designed it to not be distracting nor require human input. It’s an autonomous system in the background that’s running all the time.”

The multiple streams of information collected by the system — including audiovisual data about the surgery and the environment, physiological signs from the patient and equipment performance — are synchronized and analyzed by artificial intelligence.

A surgeon’s execution of a particular surgical technique, for example, can be assessed by algorithms trained on years of real data, said Mary Hawn, MD, chair of the Department of Surgery and the Emile Holman Professor in Surgery.

Communication among the surgical team, which is often overlooked in quality improvement, can also be analyzed using clinically trained AI. “Is the anesthesiologist alerting the surgeon that the patient’s vital signs are changing? Is the surgeon alerting the anesthesiologist that they’re having more bleeding than they would typically expect in this case?” Hawn said.

Other data can reveal ways to increase efficiency, reduce environmental impact, increase compliance, and improve teaching and mentoring in the operating room.

For example, the technology could flag an unusually long turnover time between surgical procedures and help identify reasons for the delay: perhaps cleaning the room or bringing in new equipment is taking too long, or there is poor communication about when the room is ready.

“These are data we just never have had before to actually understand what’s going on,” Hawn said.

The system can also monitor and improve compliance to safety protocols. Use of the now widely adopted surgical safety checklist, promoted by the World Health Organization, has helped reduce errors and adverse events in the operating room, but studies using black box data reveal there is room for improvement: Clinicians often overestimate their own compliance, Grantcharov said.

Culture of safety

The purpose of the technology is to promote a culture of safety and constant improvement, not to cast blame, Hawn emphasized. Faces are blurred and voices are distorted in videos to ensure privacy and confidentiality of both staff and patients, and the recordings are deleted after 30 days.

Stanford Medicine is customizing the feedback its system is generating, said Sam Wald, MD, vice president of perioperative services at Stanford Health Care, who is leading the rollout. “The feedback will be presented as a theme focusing on the system rather than the individual,” he said. A black box working group meets weekly to review reports and identify opportunities for improvement.

Stanford Hospital has also joined the Surgical Safety Network, a consortium of hospitals that use OR Black Box data to benchmark and share best practices.

“We know that comparing progress internally can take us only so far as an organization,” Wald said. “Gaining insights from others and using shared data for quality and performance improvement will take us from a linear path to an exponential one.”

When Grantcharov tells patients about the technology, they’re usually surprised that it’s not already being used.

“Stanford Medicine is already a data-driven, well-functioning machine, so we’re just adding another layer and another opportunity to keep improving,” Grantcharov said.

In five or 10 years, he said, “Nobody will imagine a modern operating room without a black box.”