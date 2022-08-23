Stanford-led study points to ways to cut U.S. health care billing costs

A new Stanford Medicine-led study has found that borrowing certain billing- and insurance-related procedures from other countries could lead to policies that drastically lower health care costs in the United States.

The new study, published in the August edition of Health Affairs, compares costs of health care administrative processes in the U.S. with those of five other high-income countries. In the U.S., administrative processes account for about 30% of health care costs — the highest in the world.

Topping the list of practices that drive excessive costs in the U.S. is a process called coding, which is the assigning of a numeric code for each service a patient receives. The code is used by insurers to determine reimbursement. Coding costs in the U.S. run more than $172 per bill, compared with $50 per bill in Australia, the second highest in the study, and about $16 per bill in the Netherlands, said Kevin Schulman, MD, professor of medicine and faculty at Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center.

Earlier studies, including a Stanford-led one published in Health Services Research last year, have tried to quantify the drivers of high administrative costs in the U.S. health care system. “This new study provides validation of this analysis using real data from several different markets,” said Schulman, the paper’s senior author.

“In the U.S., the high administrative and billing costs have led for calls to change the financing system from a multipayer market to a single-payer public system,” Schulman added. “These new data show that the financing model is not the sole driver of high billing costs, since other markets with private insurance have lower billing costs than the U.S. Rather than debate a hypothetical single-payer model as a solution, we can focus on how to improve our current market so that it is as low cost per transaction as other private markets.”

The most effective way for the U.S. to reduce billing costs would be to make insurance contracts with providers simpler and more standardized, Schulman said. Germany and the Netherlands, for example, have much simpler administrative strategies for payment, even as private multipayer markets. The U.S. has an overemphasis on coding for incremental features of clinical care that drives up coding costs.

A look at diverse systems

In 2018, the researchers recruited an international team to analyze administrative costs per bill for inpatient stays at six health care systems in five high-income nations — one in Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands; and two in Singapore — and compared these with estimated costs per bill at a U.S. academic health system based on data from 2016 and 2017. The countries were selected to represent a diversity of size, medical specialty and national payment systems. The health care systems of Germany and the Netherlands include multiple private insurers, making them the most similar to the U.S. system.