‘Digital human’ helps teach Stanford study participants to walk with less stress on knees

All that force can be damaging to the knee. But with the digital human, the researchers were able to find muscle coordination strategies that generated less force on the knee joint. They discovered that by increasing activation of the soleus muscle and decreasing activation of the gastrocnemius muscle, they could drastically reduce force on the knee without changing a person’s gait.

Retraining your muscles through biofeedback

What the researchers didn’t know was whether real people could employ these muscle coordination strategies during a complex task like walking. “You might not think of walking as a complicated activity,” Delp said, “but there’s a lot going on under the hood.”

Each time the brain tells a muscle to move, it sends a small electrical signal that can be measured in the muscle through electromyography (EMG), similar to the way an electrocardiogram measures electrical activity in the heart.

Previous studies showed that giving participants a visual representation of their muscle activity — EMG biofeedback — could help them relax those muscles, but only while sitting still and doing a simple task, such as moving a finger up and down. No one had tested it for walking.

Beginning with himself as the first test subject, Uhlrich attached EMG electrodes to his leg muscles while walking on a treadmill so he could visualize the muscles being used. “At first I tried it with just the raw EMG data,” he said, “but the patterns were way too complicated. I realized we needed to simplify the feedback.”

Changing muscle coordination reduces force on the knee

After much experimentation, the researchers settled on a single bar graph that would teach people to reduce activation of their gastrocnemius muscle, while increasing the use of their soleus muscle. “As soon as I was able to simplify the signal and do it successfully myself, I got Dr. Delp onto the treadmill,” Uhlrich said. “When he did it pretty quickly as well, we got excited and brought in more people for the study.”

With each step, participants tried to shrink the bar on a graph showing the ratio of their gastrocnemius-to-soleus muscle activation. After just five minutes of this biofeedback, all 10 participants in the study were able to significantly reduce the use of their gastrocnemius compared with their soleus while walking.

When researchers removed the biofeedback and tested whether participants could retain the new muscle coordination strategy after six minutes of walking without biofeedback, 8 out of 10 participants were able to do so, resulting in decreased load on the knee in six of these cases.

“We were amazed,” Delp said. “We really didn’t know if we could train people to do this, which is what made the discovery so exciting.”

A paradigm shift for rehabilitation and injury prevention

Because the initial study included only healthy volunteers, the next step will be to test the muscle coordination strategies in patients with osteoarthritis to determine whether the reduced force on the knee translates into a reduction in pain and other symptoms. Another question: How long after a biofeedback session can the participants maintain the new pattern of muscle activation?

Making the changes permanent would likely require more than one or two sessions, Delp said. “To fully incorporate the new coordination pattern into your daily life, you may need a wearable device that gives you feedback for a month or so,” he said. The researchers have recently applied for a patent and are planning to coordinate with a bioengineering company to build a wearable feedback system.

In conjunction with personalized digital human simulations, wearable biofeedback could revolutionize not just treatment for osteoarthritis, but all kinds of joint pain, including overuse injuries in athletes. “There are a lot of cases where if we were to activate our muscles differently, we could reduce stress on important structures,” Uhlrich said. For example, baseball pitchers are prone to ligament tears in their elbows, which can require career-ending surgery.

The researchers imagine a future in which baseball pitchers could come into a lab, have a personalized simulation of their elbow made, and use that “digital athlete” to identify muscle coordination strategies to protect their ligaments. Then they could go home with a wearable biofeedback device that would retrain their muscles to prevent injuries.

“With the digital human, you can try anything,” Delp said. “And when you combine it with what we discovered in this paper — that you can teach people new strategies to coordinate their muscles — it opens so many doors.”

Funding for this study was provided by the National Institutes of Health (grant EB027060), a fellowship from the National Science Foundation, and the Sang Samuel Wang Stanford Graduate Fellowship from the Stanford Office of the Vice Provost for Graduate Education.