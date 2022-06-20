CDC approves coronavirus vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years

On June 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccination for young children who are at least 6 months old. This means roughly 20 million children in the United States under 5 years are newly eligible for vaccination. With COVID-19 cases rising, many parents are eager to vaccinate their youngest kids. Grace Lee, associate chief medical officer for practice innovation and a pediatric infectious diseases physician, answers frequently asked questions about vaccines for young children.

Why should my baby or young child receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been over 2 million cases, 20,000 hospitalizations and 200 deaths due to COVID-19 in children under 5 years of age. The CDC recommends a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months and older. Stanford Children’s Health encourages all families to have eligible children vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Scientific evidence has shown that the children who received COVID-19 vaccines during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies expected to protect them against coronavirus. Vaccines continue to be effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization, including in children with and without any underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 vaccines can also prevent multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and may prevent long COVID, which can be debilitating for young children. Vaccines can protect children, which in turn can reduce the risk of transmission to others.

What makes this vaccine different from the others administered to kids 5 years and older?

The only COVID-19 vaccine presently available for children older than 5 years in the U.S. is the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine. For children under 5, we now have two vaccines available. The three-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be given to children 6 months to 4 years of age at a 3-microgram dosage. The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for children ages 6 months to 5 years at a dose of 25 micrograms. These doses were carefully selected to ensure the vaccine was well tolerated in young children.

How many doses of vaccine are needed, and on what schedule?

If your child receives the Pfizer vaccine, it is a three-dose vaccine series: the second three to eight weeks after the first dose, and the third dose more than eight weeks after the second.

For the Moderna vaccine, it is a two-dose vaccine series: the second four to eight weeks after the first.

Children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may need additional doses, as with immunocompromised teens and adults.

How long does it take for the shots to take full effect?

A child can be considered fully immunized two weeks after the third dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose in the primary series.