‘Anti-hunger’ molecule forms after exercise, scientists discover

Scientists are calling it the “anti-hunger” molecule.

New research shows that a compound induced by intense exercise travels to the brain to stifle appetite. The molecule, identified by researchers at Stanford Medicine, Baylor University and other institutions, helps demonstrate how exercise results in weight loss, and it may hold the key to kickstarting the process in people with metabolic disease.



“We’re all generally aware that exercise is beneficial. It’s good for body weight and glucose control,” said Jonathan Long, PhD, an assistant professor of pathology who led the research. “But we wanted to take a look at that concept in more detail — we wanted to see if we could dissect exercise in terms of molecules and pathways.”



The fruits of Long’s efforts, a molecule known as lac-phe, is a hybrid of two chemical compounds that naturally exist in the human body: lactate and phenylalanine. (When you've worked up a good sweat and your stomach feels like it's about the size of a pea, that's lac-phe in action.) It’s not just in people — the team also found that the molecule pops up post-exercise in mice and racehorses, suggesting the power of lac-phe may permeate the animal kingdom.



Let’s get to the question everyone wants to know: Does this finding hold promise for that ever-elusive diet pill? There’s potential — but don’t count on it just yet. The discovery does, however, open the door to new explorations of lac-phe-mimicking drugs as a treatment for metabolic diseases such as obesity. But there’s still a lot of work to be done before that could happen, Long said.

A paper describing the finding published in Nature on June 16. Long and Yong Xu, professor of pediatrics and nutrition at Baylor College of Medicine, are co-senior authors of the study. Veronica Li, a graduate student at Stanford, and Yang He, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at Baylor University, are co-lead authors.



The skinny on diet and exercise



Long and his team set out with a broad objective: to learn something new about the molecular changes that happen in our bodies when we hit the gym. In doing so, they turned to a field of research called metabolomics, which concerns all sorts of molecules that ebb and flow in conjunction with changes in metabolism, particularly during exercise.



Thousands of metabolism-related molecules have been cataloged over the years, and there are likely thousands more not yet identified. “We do, however, know they’re there because we can detect them through our mass spectrometer,” Long said, referring to a machine that can determine the presence of different molecules in tissue or a blood sample based on their weights.



Long and his team decided to use the tool to suss out how small molecules changed during exercise, initially in mice. “We wanted to let the data speak for itself,” Long said. After mice had a brisk jaunt on a treadmill, the researchers looked for signals in their blood that indicated a spike in certain molecules — known as “peaks” in mass spectrometry data. “That way, we just let the biology tell us what’s changing during exercise.”



By comparing mass spectrometry data recorded before and after exercise, the scientists identified a collection of molecules that dipped and spiked, but one stood out. The biggest change came from a molecule measuring 236 on a mass spectrometer.



Long and his team had two new questions: Is this spike only in mice? And is it really caused by exercise, or is it perhaps the result of something else, such as stress?

