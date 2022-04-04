Californians living with handgun owners more than twice as likely to die by homicide, study finds

Stanford researchers and their colleagues have found that Californians who didn’t own handguns but lived with handgun owners were more than twice as likely to die by homicide compared with those living in gun-free homes.

Most strikingly, they found in a recent study that people who lived with a handgun owner were seven times as likely to be shot and killed by a spouse or intimate partner. Eighty-four percent of those victims were women.

The research adds to a growing body of evidence showing that having a gun at home is associated with a higher risk of fatal injury.

“Despite widespread perceptions that a gun in the home provides security benefits, nearly all credible studies to date suggest that people who live in homes with guns are at higher — not lower — risk of dying by homicide,” said the study’s lead author, David Studdert, LLB, ScD, a professor of health policy at the Stanford University School of Medicine and a professor at Stanford Law School.

Pandemic prompts gun buying

He added that Americans purchased firearms at a record-breaking rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, with surveys showing the main motivation was to protect themselves and their families.

The study, published April 4 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, examined homicide rates among nearly 17.6 million registered voters in California 21 and older. None of them owned handguns, but nearly 600,000 began living with handgun owners between October 2004 and December 2016, when someone in their household bought a handgun or when they started sharing a home with a handgun owner.

The researchers found that people who lived with handgun owners were 2.33 times as likely to become victims of homicide and 2.83 times as likely to die from homicides involving firearms. Among people killed at home, those living with handgun owners were 4.44 times more likely to be fatally shot than neighbors living in gun-free homes.