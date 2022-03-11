Two years into the pandemic, medical scientists consider what the future may hold

In the two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, we’ve become armchair experts on genetics, virology, immunity, the circulation of aerosolized particles and the Greek-alphabet soup of coronavirus variants — alpha, beta, delta, omicron. Yet no one knows with certainty what’s on the horizon.

What does it mean for a virus to become endemic? How long does immunity from vaccination or infection last? When you wake up with a sore throat, what type of test can indicate whether you have allergies or COVID-19? Do you still need to wear a mask? And most importantly: When will this all end?

“Right now, the virus is trying to arrive at a successful strategy,” said David Relman, MD, the Thomas C. and Joan M. Merigan Professor, professor of microbiology and immunology, and a former president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “Viruses just want to replicate and persist in a population, and what this virus looks like three years from now is probably still different from what it will look like in five to 10 years.”

Since March 11, 2020, more than 6 million people have died of COVID-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In the United States alone, the death toll is approaching 1 million. Recent changes in Centers for Disease Control guidelines and waning commitment from the public on mitigation efforts like masking and distancing, coupled with a fall in hospitalizations and deaths, mean that many parts of the country are returning to business as usual in what is still a very unusual time.

If it’s endemic, is that good?

There’s no sign the virus is going away anytime soon. Nevertheless, many of us cling to the hope that the harm it can cause will decrease — that COVID-19 will become nothing more worrisome than the common cold. This scenario is what many people think of when they hear the term endemic.

But, in reality, endemic doesn’t mean harmless. Tuberculosis and HIV — two well-known endemic diseases — together cause millions of deaths each year around the world. Another endemic disease, influenza, not only kills hundreds of thousands of people globally each year, but it also periodically mutates to cause full-blown pandemics, like the 1918 Spanish influenza, which is estimated to have killed 50 million people worldwide.

Endemicity is also not certain.

“An endemic relationship speaks to a degree of adaptation that allows a stable co-existence,” Relman said. “In many cases, epidemics fizzle out after a year or two if the infectious agent is unsuccessful in establishing this relationship. It’s a real crapshoot to see if SARS-CoV-2 has what it takes to adapt successfully, and we will need to watch and wait and see if this happens.”