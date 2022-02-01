At clinical virology lab, 1 million COVID-19 tests and counting

Stanford Medicine processed its 1 millionth COVID-19 PCR test on Feb. 10 — a milestone representing nearly 80,000 hours of work by a laboratory group that initially consisted of only 20 people.

Since the pandemic began, the clinical virology lab at Stanford Medicine has processed more than five times as many diagnostic tests as it normally would have over a two-year period.

Stanford Medicine was one of the first academic medical centers in the country to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus PCR test, placing the laboratory’s technicians, researchers and scientists center stage in an effort to contain an unknown, rapidly evolving global health crisis.

Initially, the test was used mostly for patients at Stanford Medicine’s adult and pediatric hospitals with worrying symptoms of the new respiratory virus. But within days, the laboratory began to provide testing services to other medical facilities in Northern California. By April 1, 2020, the laboratory had conducted 10,000 tests, accounting for about one-third of all the tests in California. But that was only the beginning.

Testing 24/7

As the weeks and months marched on, the laboratory’s staff ballooned to include around 60 technicians and scientists who worked around the clock, seven days a week, to rapidly deliver test results not just to patients but also to health care workers, first responders, community members, schoolteachers and nursing home residents.

In addition to processing tests, the researchers brought in new sequencing equipment, initiated new testing strategies and monitored the rise and fall of viral variants in the Bay Area — all while maintaining an impressive turnaround time of about 24 hours for nonurgent tests and about an hour for emergency requests.

“Laboratory staff have worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic,” said Benjamin Pinsky, MD, PhD, medical director of the clinical virology laboratory. “The demands of the past two years have been relentless, but they have been so resilient and determined to deliver the timely results needed to appropriately care for our patients while also protecting those caring for them. They are the real stars of this story.”

Not over yet

Unfortunately, that story’s not over yet.

During the height of the recent omicron surge, the lab processed 20,000 tests in seven days, one quarter of which were positive for COVID-19. More recently, the laboratory was processing between 1,000 and 1,500 tests per day, of which about 10% were positive.