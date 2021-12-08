Surgery rates in the U.S. rebounded quickly after initial COVID-19 shutdown

By July 2020, the nation’s hospitals had ramped up surgical operations with improved safety protocols, and surgery rates began to return to — or even surpass — their 2019 levels. By the end of the year, the total volume of surgeries was only 10% below the 2019 volume.

The JAMA study looked at 11 major surgical categories, from cataract surgeries to transplant patients. With the exception of ear, nose and throat surgeries, which maintained a persistent decrease of about 30%, surgical volume in every major category returned to pre-pandemic levels by July 2020.

The quick rebound likely resulted from a number of factors, Wren said, including the advent of COVID-19 testing and regional differences in the prevalence of COVID-19 cases. The majority of surgeries in the United States can be performed on an outpatient basis, so many surgeons could operate without filling up inpatient beds, she said. Additionally, because surgical procedures often generate much of a hospital’s revenue, there was strong financial pressure for hospitals to reopen their operating rooms.

“When the ball started rolling again, it actually rolled faster,” said Arden Morris, MD, professor of surgery and one of the authors on the paper. “Since June 2020, Stanford surgeons have been operating at a capacity that we’ve never operated at before. And while that may not be true at every single institution, many other surgeons across the country have anecdotally reported that they’re busier than they’ve ever been.”

Operating rooms open despite new COVID-19 surges

Even when a second surge in COVID-19 cases occurred during the fall and winter of 2020, the researchers found, surgical procedures continued at normal or even elevated rates. When they compared COVID-19 infections and surgical volumes on a state-by-state basis for all of 2020, the researchers found that more COVID cases correlated with fewer surgeries during the initial shutdown, but not during the surge period, when there was an eightfold increase in COVID-19 cases.

“This tells us that we learned something, institutionally and nationally, about how to provide care during a time of crisis,” Morris said. “Even as supply lines were compromised; as we were trying to preserve PPE; and, most importantly, as we limited transmission of this highly transmissible virus, we managed to provide care at essentially the same rates as usual.”

The researchers will continue studying pandemic trends to better understand how to triage surgical care, both during an acute crisis like COVID-19 and in regions of the world where medical resources are always scarce. “We’re trying to tease out valid ways of asking, ‘What is the minimum necessary number of operations and of what type, in order for a society to function?’” Morris said.

“We know a new COVID surge will be associated with the upcoming winter holidays,” she said, “especially now that there’s a highly contagious new variant. But this research makes me hopeful that we’ll be able to maintain high-quality care during the next surge because of everything we’ve learned.”

The other co-authors of the paper are Stanford medical student and lead author Aviva Mattingly; health economist Liam Rose, PhD, of the Stanford Surgery Policy Improvement Research and Education Center (S-SPIRE); Hyrum S. Eddington, data manager at S-SPIRE; Amber Tricky, PhD, MS, senior biostatistician at S-SPIRE; and Mark Cullen, MD, former professor of medicine and population health at the Stanford School of Medicine.

This study was funded by a seed grant from the Stanford University School of Medicine Department of Surgery.