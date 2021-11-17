Immunosuppressants linked to severe reactions in people with common genetic profile

A Stanford Medicine-led research team has identified a common genetic profile that predicts severe, potentially fatal reactions to four powerful immune-suppressing drugs. The genetic profile is found in about 20% of the general population.

The drug reactions, reported in a study published online Nov. 17 in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, were identified in patients with a rare condition called Still’s disease. The drugs are prescribed for a variety of conditions, and two of the medications have been given for severe COVID-19, raising concern that a large number of patients are at risk.

“We need caution with the use of these drugs,” said Vivian Saper, MD, a pediatric rheumatologist and allergist at the Stanford University School of Medicine and a lead author of the study. The medications tamp down inflammation and can help reverse a cytokine storm, in which an overabundance of immune signals causes severe inflammation. “These drugs are amazing, except when they’re not,” Saper said, adding that the research team hopes the FDA will add warning on the label requiring pre-prescription screening for the risky genes.

Saper shares lead authorship of the study with Michael Ombrello, MD, of the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. The study’s senior authors are Elizabeth Mellins, MD, professor of pediatrics at Stanford Medicine, who initiated the project, and Jill Hollenbach, PhD, of the University of California-San Francisco.

The drugs in question are anakinra, canakinumab and rilonacept, which block the inflammation-provoking immune molecule interleukin-1 (IL-1); and tocilizumab, which blocks the pro-inflammatory immune signal called interleukin-6 (IL-6).

Most doctors do not know the risks these drugs carry, Saper said, adding that a widely available blood test can reveal the risky genetic signature. Identifying at-risk patients is a matter of knowing which lab test to order.

Mysterious new lung problems

When the drugs that block IL-1 and IL-6 were introduced in the early 2010s, they revolutionized treatment for several autoinflammatory conditions, including Still’s disease, which is characterized by high fevers and severe joint inflammation. (In children, the disease is also called systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.) For many patients, the drugs eliminate their symptoms and reduce or even prevent flare-ups.

However, in 2013, a scientific article reported mysterious, life-threatening new lung problems in some Still’s patients. The Stanford researchers hypothesized that lung infections could be responsible, or that some Still’s patients might have a genetic profile that caused the lung problems.

For their study, the researchers acquired lung biopsy results and lung CT scans from patients around the world. The team’s pathologists noted features of an uncommon lung pathology called alveolar proteinosis, in which air spaces in the organ become filled with a protein that normally forms the lung surfactant. (In a healthy lung, a thin layer of surfactant coats the air sacs to help them stay open.) The team’s radiologists also pointed out that a subset of patients had lung CT scans showing an odd combination of tissue abnormalities and unusual-appearing lymph nodes.

Mellins and Saper looked into the history of patients with both the pathologic and lung CT features and found that they were all taking IL-1 or IL-6 blockers; patients without this combination were not taking the medications. “We said, ‘Wow, we think it’s the drugs,’” Saper said.