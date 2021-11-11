COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine in the works at Stanford Medicine

From brain tumors to vaccines

Paulmurugan and Massoud aren’t immunologists by training, nor did they set out to create a new type of COVID-19 immunization. In the spring of 2020, just as offices were locking up and toilet paper was running out, the two were diligently pursuing a treatment for glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, that hinged on their gold nanoparticle research.

They had been working on a way to deliver molecules across the blood-brain barrier — a notoriously picky neurological sieve that keeps unwanted molecules out of the brain — and had landed on tiny, inhalable gold particles as their vehicle of choice.

“In our experiments, we anesthetized the mice and placed the treatment nanoparticles in the nose; the particles are then absorbed by nerves in the nasal passage and ferried to the brain,” said Massoud. But during one of these experiments, Paulmurugan noticed something odd. In mice that were breathing more quickly, the nanoparticles trafficked to the lungs, not to the brain.

“We were at the beginning of the pandemic, and we thought, ‘Wow, this would be amazing if we could swap the glioblastoma therapeutic for a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein,’” said Massoud. “It was a completely fortuitous event, complete serendipity that it happened that way.”

Some 18 months later, the two have demonstrated in mice the feasibility of a nasal spray vaccination for COVID-19 that relies on gold nanoparticles and DNA. (While there are a few other researchers that are pursuing an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, none, to the researchers’ knowledge, use gold nanoparticles to deliver DNA.)

All aboard the gold nanoparticle

One of the advantages of the gold nanoparticles, aside from their innocuous nature, is that they’re light, floating easily from the nasal passage to the lungs. Each one attaches to many copies of a DNA sequence that codes for a specific part of SARS-CoV-2 — the spike proteins that pierce healthy cells to gain entry during infection. The DNA sequence is picked up by cells’ protein manufacturing machinery, which then churns out the spike protein. The immune system regards the spike, while harmless on its own, as suspicious, and it dutifully creates antibodies, which help eliminate foreign molecules.

The researchers tested the immune protection of 10 intranasally vaccinated mice by exposing them to the SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus and saw that the serum, a component of blood, from every mouse was able to neutralize the virus. About 18 weeks later, the researchers saw antibody and immune cell levels wane, so they administered a booster spray, renewing antibody protection that surpassed the levels originally generated.

“So far, the results we’re seeing with the intranasal vaccine are incredibly encouraging,” said Paulmurugan.

The scientists are turning to RNA to see if it too creates a robust immune response; they’re comparing its protection with that of the DNA-based spray. Another advantage to the gold nanoparticle approach is its flexibility — scientists can easily swap out the cargo the nanoparticles carry — which is helpful in preparing for variants. “You could combine vaccines, in that you could inoculate against the standard spike protein from the original virus, plus as many variants as you want all on the same particle,” said Paulmurugan.

The researchers added that a nasal spray might encourage people who are not yet vaccinated — for fear of needles, for instance — to be inoculated.

Once they have run head-to-head comparisons between a DNA-based and RNA-based vaccine, the researchers plan to hold clinical trials to test how well it works in people.

Other Stanford Medicine authors are researcher Rayhaneh Afjei and Katherine Ferrara, PhD, professor of radiology.

This study was funded by the Gary Glazer-GE Fund and the National Institutes of Health (grant S10OD023518-01A1).

Stanford’s Department of Radiology also supported the work.